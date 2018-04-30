Nokia 7 plus, Nokia Sirocco go on sale in India from today: Cashback, data offers and more

Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are officially on sale in India from today. Here are details on price, launch offers, etc. Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are officially on sale in India from today. Here are details on price, launch offers, etc.

Nokia 7 plus and the new flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco are now available for sale in the Indian market. Earlier the Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco were available for pre-bookings on Amazon India and Flipkart.com respectively. The phones will also be sold in offline stores in the Indian market. Nokia 7 plus starts at a price of Rs 25,999 in India for 4GB RAM and 64GB on board storage. The flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco has a price of Rs 49,999 in India. Here’s a look at launch offers for the two phones.

Nokia 7 plus: Price, cashback offers, data offers, etc

Nokia 7 plus has a price tag of Rs 25,999 and will come in Black and Copper and White and Copper colour combinations. The Nokia 7 plus has a 10 per cent cashback offer for ICICI bank debit and credit card users. There’s also an Airtel cashback offer of Rs 2000 for those who purchase the Nokia 7 plus smartphone from Amazon India. However, it comes with certain terms and conditions. First, the cashback will be split over a period of 36 months from the date of putting in the Airtel SIM in the Nokia 7 plus device. Also the amount is credited to the subscriber’s Airtel Payment Bank account.

The Airtel user will be given Rs 500 will be given at the end of first 18 months, and the second amount of Rs 1500 is given at the end of 36 months. In order to get the cashback of Rs 500 a user must recharge the Airtel mobile number associated with the offer at least once every calendar month for 18 months, and a recharge total of minimum Rs 3500 should be done over the period of preceding 18 months.

Also read: Nokia 8 Sirocco review: Style and substance, but is the price right?

In order to claim the remaining Rs 1500, the subscriber must recharge the Airtel number associated with the offer at least once every calendar month for 18 months, and ensure that a minimum of Rs 3500 recharge is done in the remaining 18 months period.

Nokia 7 plus has a price tag of Rs 25,999 and will come in Black and Copper and White and Copper colour combinations. Nokia 7 plus has a price tag of Rs 25,999 and will come in Black and Copper and White and Copper colour combinations.

Nokia 7 plus on Amazon will also come with free access to Airtel TV till December 31, 2018. The company is also offering 25% instant discount on domestic hotels on MakeMyTrip website/app for Nokia 7 plus buyers. There is also the option of No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit cards as well as other major credit cards. Nokia 7 plus buyers can avail a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, but to get this they will have to open a Kotak Mahindra bank account as well.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: Price, cashback offers, data offers, etc

For Nokia 8 Sirocco, the price in India is Rs 49,999 and the smartphone’s sale page is live on Flipkart. The Nokia 8 Sirocco will come with extra Rs 19,000 off on exchange for another smartphone, though the final price will depend on the device which is traded. Nokia 8 Sirocco will also come with 10 per cent instant cashback for ICICI Debit and Credit card users.

Also read: Nokia 7 Plus review: The no-nonsense Android smartphone

Airtel has a data offer for this smartphone. The Airtel data offer is valid for prepaid and postpaid users, and includes free access to the Airtel TV app till December 31, 2018.The data offer will be valid from April 25, 2018 to September 15, 2018 on purchase of Nokia 8 Sirocco. According to the terms and conditions, prepaid users will 120GB extra data per month in the form of 20GB per charge for 6 recharges as part of the offer.

For prepaid subscribers, the data offer will be valid only on recharge of Rs 199 and Rs 349. For postpaid subscribers, 20GB of data per month will be valid on Rs 399 and 499 plans only. Offer is valid for first 6 billing cycles. Airtel says the 20GB data will be credited to the users account within 48 hours of registration.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: The display is curved on both sides. Nokia 8 Sirocco: The display is curved on both sides.

Nokia 7 plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco: Specifications and features

Nokia 7 plus has 6-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable. Nokia 7 plus has Zeiss optics branding for the camera with a 12MP wide-angle and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Front camera is 16MP and the battery is 3800 mAh. The phone has been upgraded to Android Oreo 8.1 and is an Android One device.

Nokia 8 Sirocco has stainless steel and glass body design and a curved glass display on top. The display is curved on both sides, similar to how one has seen on Samsung phones in the past. The phone has a 5.5-inch pOLED 2K display, runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has a Zeiss-branded dual camera system, which includes a 13MP+12MP setup, and comes with 2x optical zoom as well. Battery is 3260 mAh and the phone runs Android Oreo 8.1

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd