Nokia 7 plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco pre-bookings now open: Price in India, launch offers, and more

Nokia 8 Sirocco can be pre-booked on Flipkart, while Nokia 7 plus will be available for pre-book on Amazon India. Nokia 8 Sirocco can be pre-booked on Flipkart, while Nokia 7 plus will be available for pre-book on Amazon India.

Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 plus are now available for pre-bookings in India, across online and offline channels. Nokia 8 Sirocco can be pre-booked on Flipkart, while Nokia 7 plus will be available for pre-book on Amazon India. Both the smartphones can also be pre-booked Nokia’s official website, and across select retail outlets like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance. Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 plus were unveiled in India earlier this month. Both are Android One devices, meaning Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco run stock Android and will get monthly security updates and the new OS for the next two Android version. Let us take in details the launch offers, Nokia 8 and Nokia 7 plus price in India, features and specifications:

Nokia 7 plus: Price in India, launch offers and sale date

Nokia 7 plus price in India is Rs 25,999 and it is available for pre-book on Amazon, Nokia’s website as well as select retail outlets. Nokia 7 plus can be bough in two colour options – Black/Copper and White/Copper. The smartphone is expected to become available from April 30.

Also Read: Google Android 8.1 Oreo: Nokia 7 Plus to OnePlus 5T, list of phones with latest update

Nokia 7 plus buyers can avail a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify. To become eligible for insurance, users will have to open the Kotak 811 savings account and activate it. Nokia 7 plus can be bought at zero cost EMI on credit cards and through Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit. People using ICICI credit/ debit card will get 10 per cent cashback.

Also Read: Nokia 7 Plus review: The no-nonsense Android smartphone

Airtel customers will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the Nokia 7 plus. Users will also get an extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app for a limited period of time. Those who buy the Nokia 7 plus will also get 25 per cent instant discount on domestic hotels at MakeMyTrip.

Nokia 7 plus: Specifications and features

Nokia 7 plus sports dual rear cameras, a combination of a 12MP wide-angle primary lens and a secondary 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Nokia 7 plus sports dual rear cameras, a combination of a 12MP wide-angle primary lens and a secondary 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Nokia 7 plus gets a 6-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a metal unibody design. Nokia 7 plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable. The camera on the Nokia 7 plus has Zeiss optics branding. It sports dual rear cameras, a combination of a 12MP wide-angle primary lens and a secondary 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Nokia 7 plus has a 16MP front camera. Nokia 7 plus packs a 3800 mAh battery, with the company claiming a two-day battery life on this phone. Nokia 7 plus runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

Nokia 7 plus also supports thst company’s ‘bothie’ mode that lets people use its both front and rear camera simultaneously, with feed from both displayed on the screen. The camera also come with artificial intelligence-powered features. Other features of Nokia 7 plus 360-degree Nokia spatial audio, thanks to three microphones.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: Price in India, launch offers and sale date

Nokia 8 Sirocco sports a stainless steel and glass body design with curved glass coating on top of display. Nokia 8 Sirocco sports a stainless steel and glass body design with curved glass coating on top of display.

Nokia 8 Sirocco is the company’s premium smartphone, priced at Rs 49,999 in India. Interested users can pre-book the phone from Flipkart, Nokia’s official webiste as well as offline retail stores. Nokia 8 Sirocco will become available on April 30 in black colour variant. Nokia 8 Sirocco can be bought with special exchange offer on Flipkart of Rs 3,000 over regular exchange value. MakeMyTrip is offering an instant discount of 25 per cent on domestic hotels. ICICI bank will offer a 10 per cent cashback for a limited period.

Also Read: Nokia 8 Sirocco first impressions: Good-looking phone, but pricey at Rs 49,999

Airtel customers buying the Nokia 8 Sirocco will get additional data benefit of 120GB. Airtel prepaid users will get 20GB additional data on first six recharges of Rs 199 or Rs 349, while postpaid customers can avail the additional 20GB per month on the Rs 399 or Rs 499 plan for six months. Airtel customers will also get an extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app till December 31, 2018.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: Specifications and features

Nokia 8 Sirocco sports a stainless steel and glass body design with curved glass coating on top of display. The smartphone is only 2mm thin at the edge. Nokia 8 Sirocco gets an edge-to-edge pOLED 2K 5.5-inch dual curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. Nokia 8 Sirocco packs Nokia Spatial audio and Zeiss-branded dual camera lenses (13MP+12MP) with 2x optical zoom. It comes with the Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It also features wireless charging. The smartphone ships with Android Oreo.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd