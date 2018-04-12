Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) start receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in India

Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) have started to receive the latest Android 8.1 Oreo update in India. Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) have started to receive the latest Android 8.1 Oreo update in India.

Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) have started to receive the latest Android 8.1 Oreo update in India. While the company is yet to confirm the official rollout, our review units have received the update. Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) were officially launched in India last week at an event held in Delhi.

The Android 8.1 Oreo (V2.13B) for the Nokia 7 Plus weighs 590.2 MB, and brings a ton of new features such as battery saving navigation buttons, a revamped power menu, new Settings menu and a Bluetooth battery percentage. Nokia 6 (2018) update also brings the same set of features, however, it weighs 801.4 MB. Also, it should be noted that latest Android 8.1 Oreo update also brings the April Security Patch to the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018).

Just to recall, Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch IPS Full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3800mAh battery. On the camera front, it features a 12MP primary snapper and a secondary 13MP camera with 2x optical zoom. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies. The premium mid-end phone will be open for pre-booking on April 20 and go on sale on April 30. Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Rs 25,999 in India.

Also read: Nokia 6 (2018) First impressions: Is it worth the price of Rs 16,999?

Nokia 6 (2018), meanwhile, is a mid-end smartphone that costs Rs 16,999. The Android One-branded has a 5.5-inch FHD (1080p) display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor. It has Zeiss optics, though rear camera is still 16MP. It comes with USB Type-C fast charging support, and Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box. It comes in with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM expandable to 128GB. The handset is already available in the market through both offline and online channels.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd