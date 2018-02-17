Nokia 7 Plus live images leaked, reveal 18:9 aspect ratio Full View display

Nokia 7 Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. (Image Source: Evan Blass) Nokia 7 Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. (Image Source: Evan Blass)

Nokia 7 Plus is expected to be announced at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month. Ahead of the launch, live images of Nokia’s new phone have been leaked by Chinese tech blog VTech. The images reveal an 18:9 aspect ratio display, something that has been reported previously as well. Another prominent thing is the word ‘Namaste’ on the upper left corner of the display, suggesting HMD Global is currently testing Nokia 7 Plus in India. This means Nokia 7 Plus could make its way into India soon after global launch at the MWC.

Nokia 7 Plus will have extremely thin bezels on the top and bottom. The front camera sensor could be placed on the right side of the earpiece on top. Additionally, the Nokia 7 Plus will have a 2.5D curved glass protection on top and run stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo. The device was previously leaked in image renders by tipster Evan Blass, who suggests that Nokia 7 Plus could be an Android One device. The phone is said to have Nokia logo as well as Android One branding at the back cover.

Apart from a bezel-less 18:9 aspect ratio display, the Nokia 7 Plus is expected to feature dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics. Nokia could go with coloured accents around the display, fingerprint sensor as well as the rear camera lens. The upgraded version of the Nokia 7 smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6-inch screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Nokia 7 Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. It will support a microSD card slot for expandable storage. In terms of camera resolution the upcoming smartphone could get a combination of 12MP and 13MP shooters at the back with support for 2x zoom. The front camera will be a 16MP unit with “Tetracell” technology.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd