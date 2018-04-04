Nokia 7 plus has price in India of Rs 25,999: Detailed specifications, launch offers, etc Nokia 7 plus has price in India of Rs 25,999: Detailed specifications, launch offers, etc

Nokia 7 plus, the company’s new mid-range flagship phone has been announced by HMD Global. Nokia 7 plus was launched alongside the Nokia 6 (Android One) and Nokia 8 Sirocco edition in India. The Nokia 7 plus will go on sale from April 30, though pre-bookings will start from April 20 itself. Here’s a look at the detailed specifications, price in India and other launch offers of the Nokia 7 plus.

Nokia 7 plus: Price in India, launch offers, sale date

Nokia 7 Plus has a price in India of Rs 25,999. The smartphone will be available in Black/Copper and White/Copper colour combinations. Users will be able to pre-book the Nokia 7 plus from April 20, 2018 from Nokia phones shop, Amazon.in and select retail outlets like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance, says the company. Nokia 7 plus will be in stores from April 30 for purchase.

HMD Global has partnered with Airtel to announce a cashback offer of Rs 2000 on the Nokia 7 plus. This is part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, and the effective price would be Rs 23,999 if one get the cashback. Airtel customers will also get an extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app till December 31, 2018, as part of the Nokia 7 plus launch offers.

Other offers on the Nokia 7 plus include: 25% instant discount on domestic hotels at MakeMyTrip, 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify. However, this is only for those who open a Kotak 811 savings account and activate it. ICICI bank will offer a 5 per cent cashback till May 31, 2018. There will also be no EMI option on leading credit cards.

Nokia 7 plus: Specifications and features

Like the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus is also an Android One smartphone, meaning it runs stock Android and will get monthly security updates and the new OS for the next two Android version. Nokia 7 plus has a 6-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, like some of the other newer phones in the market. The smartphone has a metal unibody design.

On the processor front, Nokia 7 plus has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 platform combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is expandable storage support as well. The camera on the Nokia 7 plus has Zeiss optics branding. The smartphone has a 12MP wide-angle primary camera and a secondary 13MP camera which is the telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Nokia 7 plus has a 16MP front camera and the company is promising great quality low-light experience. For battery, Nokia 7 plus has a 3800 mAh on board with the company claiming a two-day battery life on this phone. The phone is not water or dust resistant.

