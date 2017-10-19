Nokia 7 with ‘Bothie’ camera mode, Snapdragon 630 SoC launched in China: Price, specifications

Nokia 7 is the second smartphone after the Nokia 8 to feature a “bothie” camera mode. (Image credit: HMD Global) Nokia 7 is the second smartphone after the Nokia 8 to feature a “bothie” camera mode. (Image credit: HMD Global)

HMD Global has added a new smartphone in its portfolio: Nokia 7. It’s a mid-end smartphone, which is coming to China. Nokia 7 is the second smartphone after the Nokia 8 to feature a “bothie” camera that allows for simultaneous capture from the front and rear cameras. Nokia 7 will be made available in China from October 24 for ¥2,499 (or approx Rs 24, 731). You can also opt for a model with 6GB RAM for ¥2,699 (or approx Rs 26,710). There is no word on the India launch yet.

Nokia 7 looks slightly different from the Nokia 8 in terms of design. It has a “3D glass curvature back”, while the frame is 7000 series aluminum with diamond cut beveled edges. Nokia 7 comes in two colour options: Gloss Black and Matt White. It does look premium, something Nokia fans will appreciate.

The phone has a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD display, a rear mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3000mAh battery inside. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 coupled with 4GB of RAM. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and is said to be upgradeable to Android 8.0. Though the exact timeline of the rollout has been shared by the company.

After Nokia 8, HMD Global is bringing the Dual-Sight technology to the Nokia 7. It allows users to create something called Bothie – you to take pictures and video at the same time using the 16MP back camera and front-facing 5MP shooters on the device. Nokia 7 also takes advantage of Carl Zeiss optics , as well as using OZO technology to provide 360-degree crystal clear sound. Additionally,there is a microSD card slot for expandable memory.

HMD Global, which has the rights to manufacture and distribute Nokia-branded phones, has been churning out a number of new Android-powered smartphones. In February, it launched the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones along side the reincarnated version of the Nokia 3310. In August this year, it launched the flagship Nokia 8 which can be purchased for Rs 36,999 in India. And now the company has launched the Nokia 7, which will be pitted against the Moto X4. The latter phone is expected to launch in India on November 13.

The Finnish company is also working on two more smartphones: Nokia 9 and Nokia 2. Both smartphones are expected to launched at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd