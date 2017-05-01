Nokia 6, 5, 3 and Nokia 3310 will be in India by June, but what’s the price?

HMD Global’s Nokia 6,5 3, and Nokia 3310 might launch soon, but the issue will be the pricing of the phones. (Image source: Reuters) HMD Global’s Nokia 6,5 3, and Nokia 3310 might launch soon, but the issue will be the pricing of the phones. (Image source: Reuters)

There’s growing buzz around the Nokia smartphones, which are being brought back into the market by Finnish company HMD Global. HMD Global has the license to use the Nokia brand name on mobiles, and will be manufacturing, distributing these phones worldwide. Now at the MWC 2017 launch of these phones, Nokia had already said that the availability will be around the second quarter globally, which is ideally April, May and June.

HMD Global has confirmed to IndianExpress.com that June is the time period at which they’re looking to make the phones available in India. The company says they have always said the second quarter was when they looked to launch their phones globally. Some offline retailers we spoke to have said the launch period could be May end or the first week of June.

Nokia has been tweeting to users saying they aim to”release worldwide in Q2 2017 (April – June).” But it is not clear whether all four phones will launch in one go or not.

@MaheshwariRishu As mentioned, we're aiming to release worldwide in Q2 2017 (April – June). We can't be more specific than this. — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) May 1, 2017

The question is clearly around pricing, and that’s something HMD Global is not commenting on or confirming. GST or the Goods and Services Tax will come into play from July 1 in India. So any product that is launching in India in the month of June or even May, will have to take into account GST. Uncertainty over GST could result in a further delay of the launch, but HMD Global has not commented on the same.

It will be interesting to see how HMD Global prices these phones in India, because this is a price sensitive market, and there is tough competition in the mid-range smartphone segment. In fact, a Nokia 3310 listing spotted online mobile retailer OnlyMobiles.com put the price at Rs 3,899 for this feature phone, which is on the higher side considering this has only 2G, and no ability to load apps.

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and Nokia 3310 (2017 version) have all been spotted online on UK retailer Clove’s website as well as on Austrian mobile retailer ComStern already.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 6 is the biggest and most expensive of the lot. It has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, coupled with a 3000 mAh battery. The rear camera is 16MP, while the front camera is 8MP on the Nokia 6 smartphone, which runs stock Android Nougat.

The Nokia 5 sports a smaller 5.2-inch HD IPS display and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The battery is 3000 mAh along with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Both Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 sport an aluminium body.

Nokia 3 has a 5-inch HD IPS LCD display, MediaTek MTK 6737 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage along with a 2650 mAh battery. This one has a plastic body.

