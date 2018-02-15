Nokia 6 with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage to launch on Flipkart: Price will be Rs 16,999

Nokia 6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will go on sale in India next. It will be sold on Flipkart from February 20. Nokia 6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will go on sale in India next. It will be sold on Flipkart from February 20.

Nokia 6 with 4GB and 64GB storage on board will soon launch on Flipkart. Nokia 6 was introduced in India last year in August and was sold online on Amazon India. Now HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, is introducing a newer variant on rival Flipkart. The new Nokia 6 with 4GB RAM will go on sale from February 20 on the e-commerce website. Users will have to register on Flipkart in order to be notified of when the sale goes live.

Other than RAM and storage, rest of the specifications on the Nokia 6 remains the same, as when it was first introduced last year. However, the price of the new Nokia 6 will be Rs 16,999 which is more than the Rs 14,999 price at which it was launched. As a launch offer, Flipkart will give extra Rs 2000 off on exchange of an older device for the Nokia 6.

Nokia 6 sports 5.5-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution, which is an IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass on front. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and it will come with 4GB RAM, instead of the 3GB one on the previous phone. The storage is now 64GB, compared to the earlier 32GB, though it is still expandable to another 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The Nokia 6 sports a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and the selfie camera is 8MP. The battery on Nokia 6 is 3,000mA. In terms of design, Nokia 6 has a metal-unibody and is made with a single block of 6000 series aluminium. It also comes with Dolby Atmos sound as well along with 4G LTE support. The phone has started getting Android Oreo stable update in India. However, Nokia 6 with 4GB RAM will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on it.

“The Nokia 6 has emerged as the one of our most successful phones receiving plaudits for its design, durability and functionality from its countless fans. To take the Nokia 6 experience to the next level, we are now introducing an updated version of this great phone- one with 4GB of RAM,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd