Nokia 6 vs Moto G5 Plus vs Lenovo Z2 Plus: Specifications, Price comparison

Nokia 6 launched: it features metal uni-body design and 5.5-inch full-HD display Nokia 6 launched: it features metal uni-body design and 5.5-inch full-HD display

HMD Global has finally launched Nokia-branded smartphones in India. As expected, it introduced all three Nokia smartphones – the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 – on Tuesday.

The Finnish startup, which is manufacturing and selling Nokia-branded smartphones now, will make Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 in India. As announced at the press event. Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 will be offline exclusive in India, which means you’ll be able to get it through your nearest retail stores. These are priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 12,899, respectively.

Nokia 6, which is the most premium smartphone of the lot, will be Amazon India exclusive phone. It is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be available starting July 14 with an introductory offer of Rs 1,000 for Amazon Pay users.

In this article, we’ll be comparing specifications of Nokia 6 to Motorola Moto G5 Plus and Lenovo’s popular Z2 Plus.

Just to compare the prices, we know Nokia 6 will cost Rs 14,999 when it goes on sale. About Moto G5 Plus, the 3GB RAM and 16GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 as well. Lenovo Z2 Plus 3GB RAM variant, on the other hand, has the same price as the other two, but since it’s a slightly older device, you’ll probably find the 4GB RAM variant around the same price bracket.

Nokia 6

For starters, Nokia 6 packs 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB), but there is a limited edition Arte Black colour Nokia 6 as well and it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, although that’s not yet in India. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC.

Nokia 6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and company says that it’ll deliver a pure Android experience with regular updates.

The handset boasts of a metal uni-body design. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection IPS display with pixel density of 403ppi. Just below the display, you’ll find the fingerprint sensor on the home button. It also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

On the camera front, the Nokia 6 has a 16MP one with PDAF, 1.0um pixel size, f/2 aperture and dual tone flash. The front camera is 8MP with autofocus, 1.12um pixel size, and f/2 aperture along with 84 degrees field of view. It has a 3000 mAh battery with micro-USB charging port.

Moto G5 Plus (Review)



Compared to Nokia 6, the Motorola Moto G5 Plus packs a slightly smaller 5.2-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Motorola Moto G5 features 5.2-inch 1080p display and front fingerprint sensor Motorola Moto G5 features 5.2-inch 1080p display and front fingerprint sensor

It also gets the front home button with integrated fingerprint sensor below the display.

The Moto G5 Plus has a metal uni-body design with a 3000mAh non-removable battery. The processor is better than the Nokia 6. The G5 Plus doesn’t have Snapdragon 430 SoC but instead boasts of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625, which is also an octa-core 64-bit processor clocked at 2GHz. It also features the microSD card expansion via a dedicated slot (up to 128GB).

It sports a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel AF, dual-LED flash, and f/1.7 aperture rear camera, which is capable of recording 4K videos. On the front, the G5 Plus phone features a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus comes in two storage and RAM variants in India, that include 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM variant comes for a price of Rs 14,999 while the 4GB RAM version is priced at Rs 16,999.

Lenovo Z2 Plus (Review)



Lenovo Z2 Plus is most powerful smartphone when compared to Nokia 6 and Moto G5 Plus. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor.

Lenovo Z2 Plus after price cut is more value for money Lenovo Z2 Plus after price cut is more value for money

For specifications, the Lenovo Z2 Plus supports dual-SIM 4G VoLTE. It features a 5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with a pixel density of 441ppi. The smartphone also sports fingerprint sensor on the home button.

On the camera front, it sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and LED flash. The front camera is also an 8-megapixel shooter.

Lenovo Z2 Plus is powered by a 3500mAh battery that charges quickly and not just that, it features an intelligent charge cut-off feature to ensure that the battery doesn’t overcharge.

Yes, the smartphone was launched back in September 2016 in India, but for a price of Rs 14,999 for 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and Snapdragon 820, it is still worth buying.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd