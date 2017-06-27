Nokia 6 US launch will be in July, says HMD Global; sale via Amazon

Nokia 6 will hit the US market next month via Amazon. Nokia 6 will hit the US market next month via Amazon.

HMD Global, the Finnish start-up which has the rights to manufacture and market the Nokia-branded smartphones, will be selling its Nokia 6 in the US in early July. Fans have been anticipating the release of the Nokia 6 , and now the company is finally bringing the smartphone to the US market. Nokia 6, when goes on sale in July, will cost $229 (or approx Rs 14,579).

HMD Global launched the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Out of the three, Nokia 6 is the most premium phone with top-of-the-line specifications. Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The device has a metal bodied design and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Nokia 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The premium phone also gets a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual LED Flash. The front camera is 8-megapixels. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and also packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

Nokia 6 is a 4G-enabled smartphone, however, it will be compatible with a handful of network providers in the US. T-Mobile will fully support the Nokia 6. AT&T on the other hand offers partial support. Unfortunately, the phone isn’t supported by both Sprint and Verizon Wireless.

Nokia 6 will initially only be available in Matte Black and Silver via Amazon. HMD Global says the phone will also be available in Tempered Blue and Copper later this summer.

Earlier this month, Nokia 6 was officially launched in India alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5. Nokia 3 has gone on sale recently, while the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will be made available in India next month. Nokia 6, which is priced at Rs 14,999, will be sold exclusively through Amazon.in.

