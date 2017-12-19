Nokia 6 to get Android 8.0 Oreo update, beta now available

Nokia 6 to get Android 8.0 Oreo soon, as the beta build is now available. Nokia 6 to get Android 8.0 Oreo soon, as the beta build is now available.

HMD Global has announced the Oreo beta for the Nokia 6. According to a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, who is the Chief Product Officer for HMD Global, Nokia 6 users can sign up for the beta on the company’s site and get access to the Android Oreo update preview.

All you need to sign up to Nokia mobile beta labs by heading to the site, and sign up with your gmail account. After registering with IMEI number and confirming your mobile operator, Nokia 6 users will get Android Oreo software update notification. It is recommended that users should download the Oreo beta build with caution. It’s called a beta becuse it’s still unfinished, especially in the early beta testing.

“Just one week after the Nokia 5 Android Oreo beta labs programme, we are delighted to offer the same opportunity to Nokia 6 owners. With the Android Oreo beta on the Nokia 6, you can take a first look at amazing new features that improve usability and multi-tasking, while boosting battery life,” HMD Global said in a statement about the Oreo beta’s availability.

The Finnish company, who owns the licence to manufacture and market Nokia-branded smartphones, has already released an over-the-air Android Oreo update for the Nokia 8. And last week, it announced the opening of the Android Oreo beta build for the Nokia 5. Android 8.0 Oreo brings with it a number of new features such as system optimisations, performance improvements, picture-in-picture mode, notification dots, adaptive icons, and notification channels, among others.

#Nokia6 is now joining the #AndroidOreo beta. Subscribe to #Nokiamobilebetalabs to get the update and help us to make the official release just right! http://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/78C0ywtNfa — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 19, 2017

Just to recap, Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The storage in Nokia 6 is expandable to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Nokia 6 has a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP selfie camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd