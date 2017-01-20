Nokia 6 sold out in one minute during first flash sale in China: Report

Nokia 6 was launched on January 8 and is currently available exclusively in China at 1,699 Yuan Nokia 6 was launched on January 8 and is currently available exclusively in China at 1,699 Yuan

The first flash sale of Nokia 6 smartphone in China resulted in the phone going out of stock within a minute after it became available on the Chinese e-commerce portal JD.com as reported by Anzhao. However, it unknown as to how many devices were available for purchase in the first flash sale.

The device which is being manufactured by HMD Global, but with the Nokia branding has seen tremendous popularity in China (the only market it is currently available in), and has seen over one million registrations since January 4.

Nokia 6 is the first device to carry the Finnish giant’s name after it decided to get back in the smartphone market. The phone’s tremendous popularity shows that the customer loyalty of Nokia has stood the test of time, and could be a sign of come back for the age-old brand. Nokia 6 was able to garner more than 2,50,000 registrations in just the first 24 hours of availability and then crossed 1 million registrations ahead of the sale.

Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display that sports a 2.5 Gorilla Glass protection. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor powers the device, which is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable to 128GB via microSD). On the camera front, Nokia 6 packs a 16MP rear unit with an f/2.0 aperture along with an 8MP front shooter.

The phone is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and sports connectivity via Wi-Fi, USB-OTG, GPS and Bluetooth 4.1. Nokia 6 will be running Android 7.0 Nougat and feature Dolby Atmos technology. The phone is priced at 1,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 16,000).

HMD Global is also set for an event at MWC 2017, where it is expected to announce more Nokia smartphones.

