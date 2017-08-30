Nokia 6 sale today on Amazon India at 12 pm, price is Rs 14,999

Nokia 6 smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India at 12 pm today: Price is Rs 14,999. Nokia 6 smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India at 12 pm today: Price is Rs 14,999.

Nokia 6 smartphone is going on sale again today on Amazon India. The Nokia 6 is priced at Rs 14,999 and the smartphone from HMD Global is an online exclusive, unlike Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 which are offline exclusive. Amazon India’s sale for Nokia 6 starts at 12:00 PM and only users who have registered for the sale will be eligible to buy this smartphone.

Amazon is recommending that customers should login to their account before the 12 pm sale to avoid rush and the sale is first-come-first-serve basis till the stocks last. After users have logged in, they should immediately add the phone to their cart, and checkout withing 15 minutes.

For users who have registered, but are unable to add the phone to their cart the website might ask them to join a waitlist. If the other set of customers don’t end up purchasing the phone within 15 minutes, the ones on waitlist will get the phone. Amazon says it will notify customers on waitlist with an alert prompting them to add the phone to their cart. Also customers only have three minutes to add the phone to the cart and then another 15 minutes to complete checkout.

Nokia 6 is the smartphone manufactured, designed by HMD Global which is the firm handling all Nokia-branded smartphones. Other deals on Nokia 6 include: Rs 1000 cashback for Amazon Prime Members who pay for the phone with Amazon Pay Balance, 80 per cent off on Kindle Ebooks (up to Rs 300) and extra 45GB data free for Vodafone customers who buy the smartphone. The next sale for the phone will take place on September 5.

Specifications of Nokia 6 include: full meta unibody design, 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable. The phone gets a 16MP rear camera with PDAF, LED flash, and an 8MP front camera and a 3000 mAh battery. Nokia 6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and comes in three colours: Matte Black, Tempered Blue and Silver.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd