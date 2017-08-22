Nokia 6 sale begins on Amazon India tomorrow: Everything to keep in mind

Nokia 6 smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India tomorrow at 12 pm. (Source: Reuters) Nokia 6 smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India tomorrow at 12 pm. (Source: Reuters)

Nokia 6, the mid-range smartphone from HMD Global, will officially go on sale on Amazon India tomorrow, which is August 23. The company says it has received over 1 million registrations for the Nokia 6 smartphone on Amazon ahead of the sale. Nokia 6 is an online exclusive smartphone, unlike the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 which were limited to the offline retail in India.

The smartphone will go on sale from 12 pm on Amazon India website. The e-commerce website has now closed registrations for the Nokia 6 sale. However, registrations for the next sale, which is on August 30 are open and users can register for this on the website. The price of the Nokia 6 smartphone is Rs 14,999 in India.

HMD Global has also just announced the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone, though that will likely be priced at Rs 45,000 and above, and will come to the Indian market by early October. In terms of specifications, Nokia 6 has a metal unibody design, and unlike the other smartphones on the market, will remind people of the older Lumia designs. Nokia 6 has been made from a single block of aluminium, says the company.

The display is 5.5-inch Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), while it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable to to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Nokia 6 also has 64GB storage variant in Arte Black, but that is not coming to India.

Nokia 6 has a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP selfie camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone runs pure Android Nougat 7.1 with the company already promising an Android Oreo update. It also has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology for a better sound experience.

Given the pricing and the specifications, Nokia 6 will compete with the other mid-range options in the market like Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Note, the newly announced Coolpad Cool Play 6 and the Micromax Canvas Infinity. While Redmi Note 4 has proved to be a steady performer, Lenovo K6 Note stands out for the dual-rear cameras, it offers at the affordable price of Rs 14,999. Coolpad Cool Play 6 also has a similar proposition, though it is yet to go on sale. Canvas Infinity has a display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

