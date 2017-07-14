Nokia 6 registrations open today, open sale on Amazon India on August 23

Nokia 6 registrations open today on Amazon India and the phone will go on open sale from August 23. Nokia 6 registrations open today on Amazon India and the phone will go on open sale from August 23.

Nokia 6 registrations will open from today on Amazon India, and the smartphone will be listed for open sale on August 23 on the e-commerce website. Interested buyers will have to register for Nokia 6 smartphone on Amazon India, and you’ll have to wait nearly a month long before the open sale starts to buy the phone. Nokia 5, the other mid-range smartphone from HMD Global, which is now manufacturing and distributing Nokia-branded smartphones, will be available in India from August 15, as we had reported earlier.

Nokia 6 registrations, open sale date, price in India, launch offers

Nokia 6 is the online exclusive smartphone, while Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are offline exclusive smartphones. Nokia 3 has already gone on sale in India, and this is a budget smartphone priced at Rs 9,499, and was listed online on Croma as well. Nokia 5 is priced at Rs 12,899 in India. Nokia 6 is the most expensive smartphone of the lost with a price of Rs 14,999.

Amazon India will ask users to register with their email ID to be eligible for the sale. You will be an Amazon account to register as well. Amazon also has some launch offers for those who buy the Nokia 6 smartphone. Amazon will give users Rs 1000 back for Prime Members in Amazon Pay Balance.

All Nokia 6 customers who sign into the Kindle app will get up to 80 per cent off on Kindle eBooks with a maximum of Rs 300 off. Nokia 6 customers will also get MakeMyTrip coupons worth Rs 2500 off, (Rs 1800 off on hotels, and Rs 700 off on flights.

Nokia 6 users also get the Vodafone 45 GB data offer, where each recharge of 1 GB or more data gives users 9 GB extra data for a period of 5 months. So in total users get 9 GB data extra with each recharge, which comes to 45 GB for the offer period.

Nokia 6 specifications, features

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display, metal unibody design with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB on-board storage. HMD Global is not bringing the limited edition 4 GB RAM + 64 GB to India. The expandable storage on the phone is 128GB).

Also read: Nokia 5 will be available in India by August 15: HMD Global

Camera on Nokia 6 is 16MP on the back, with f/2 aperture, while the front camera is 8MP. Nokia 6 sports a 3000 mAh battery and comes with a fingerprint scanner on the front. The phone runs stock Android Nougat 7.1.1 and comes Dolby Atmos powered speakers. This is 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd