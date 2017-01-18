Nokia 6 registrations cross 1 million in China on JD.com

Nokia 6 smartphone from HMD Global has crossed 1 million registrations in China. Nokia 6 smartphone from HMD Global has crossed 1 million registrations in China.

Nokia has crossed over 1 million registrations in China on JD.com, where the smartphone is exclusively available. If you go to JD.com and search for Nokia 6, you’ll be asked to book an appointment, aka register for the smartphone’s sale and the number of registrations is currently listed at 1,11,5351. This feat comes after the smartphone crossed 250,000 registrations in just 24 hours.

Nokia 6 smartphonw will go on sale on January 19 in China, although the company has not confirmed if this same model will be made available to other countries or whether Nokia and HMD will have a different version of this mid-range phone. HMD Global is the company that has the exclusive manufacturing, branding, distribution license for Nokia smartphones and it has already indicated that it will be launching more phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. Nokia will be hosting an event on February 26, where it will launch these phones.

In terms of pricing, Nokia 6 costs Yuan 1,699 (approx Rs 16,800) in China. The Nokia 6 phone sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5 Gorilla Glass protection, runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB via microSD.

On the camera front, the Nokia 6 packs a 16MP PDAF rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, coupled with 8MP front camera. The Nokia 6 also has a 3000 mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button and supports Wi-Fi, USB-OTG, GPS and Bluetooth v4.1. The phone also has dual amplifier speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. The Nokia 6 smartphone runs Android Nougat 7.0 OS.

HMD Global has indicated in the past that India is an important market for the brand, and it still commands a respectable brand name out here. Nokia and HMD have also indicated plans to launch a budget Android smartphone here, with a starting price of Rs 10,000.

Nokia is also planning a flagship device which is being dubbed as the Nokia 8, that could feature a more powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, a 23 MP camera with a Carl Zeiss lens. Nokia 8 will be an awaited smartphone from the company, and one that will try and challenge other flagships in the market like the upcoming S8, LG G6, etc.

However, Nokia’s comeback in the smartphone market won’t be so easy. A lot will depend on how these smartphones end up performing and whether they offer something extra for consumers.

