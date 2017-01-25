Nokia 6 reaches 1.4 million registrations days before second flash sale in China

Nokia 6 is priced at Yuan 1,699 (approx Rs 16,800) and is only available in China at the moment Nokia 6 is priced at Yuan 1,699 (approx Rs 16,800) and is only available in China at the moment

Nokia’s brand and its popularity is on display in China, where the company’s recently unveiled android smartphone, the Nokia 6 has now reached 1.4 million registrations – ahead of its second flash sale. The phone had garnered 2,50,000 registrations just 24 hours after they opened on JD.com, reaching the one million number in just a few days. The first flash sale saw the phone going out of stock within 60 seconds.

Nokia 6 phone sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5 Gorilla Glass protection, runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB via microSD.

On the camera front, the Nokia 6 packs a 16MP PDAF rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, coupled with 8MP front camera. The Nokia 6 also has a 3000 mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button and supports Wi-Fi, USB-OTG, GPS and Bluetooth v4.1. The phone also has dual amplifier speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. The Nokia 6 smartphone runs Android Nougat 7.0 OS.

The phone is priced at Yuan 1,699 (approx Rs 16,800) and is only available in China at the moment. When the phone will be making its global debut, is yet unclear. The phone’s manufacturer, HMD Global has said in the past that India is an important market for the brand. So, it is possible that we might be seeing the phone coming to India sometime soon in the future.

HMD Global has already hinted that it will be launching more smartphone at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, where the company is holding its even on February 26.

