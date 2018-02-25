MWC 2018: New Nokia 6 is flagship device for Google’s Android One programme

Nokia 6 is the company’s first smartphone to join Google’s Android One programme. Nokia 6 is the company’s first smartphone to join Google’s Android One programme.

HMD Global announced today that it will sell a version of the Nokia 6 running a stock version of Android. Nokia 6 is the company’s first smartphone to join Google’s Android One programme. The Finnish company will sell the Nokia 6 with Android One for Eur 279 (or approx Rs 22,196) and will hit the retail shelves in early April. The new Nokia 6 comes in three colour options: Black/Copper, White/Iron and Blue/Gold.

The new Nokia 6 has been upgraded over the 2017 version of the Nokia 6. Unlike the original Nokia 6 which came with a Snapdragon 430 processor, the upgraded version gets a Snapdragon 630 chipset. The base version comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, while the top-tier variant features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The new Nokia 6 also comes with a USB Type-C port, instead of a regular micro USB connection.

The rest of the specifications are pretty much the same. It comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD display, a microSD card slot, a 16MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The “bothie” camera mode introduced with the Nokia 8 also makes its way to the new Nokia 6.

Last month, the 2018 edition of the Nokia 6 was made official in China for 1499 Yuan (or approx Rs 15,306). The Android One variant of the Nokia 6 is the same, except the fact it is running a clean version of Android. The new Nokia 6 is pitched as a premium smartphone in the mid-end segment.

Nokia 6 (2018) full specifications

Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 (Full band 41) | Network speed: LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL | Android 8.0 Oreo | Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 mobile platform | RAM/Storage variants: 3 GB LPDDR 4 RAM with 32 GB internal user memory2 or 4 GB LPDDR 4 RAM with 64 GB internal user memory2 both variants available with MicroSD card slot3 (up to 128 GB support) | 5.5” IPS LCD full HD (1920 x 1080, 16:9), sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 450 nits, laminated, 1500:1 contrast ratio | Primary camera: 16MP PDAF / 1.0um / F2.0, dual-tone flash, ZEISS optics | Front facing camera: 8MP FF, 1.12um / F2.0 / FOV 84˚ | Connectivity & sensors: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, FM/RDS, USB type-C (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, fingerprint sensor, NFC | Integrated 3000mAh battery | Single speaker with smart amplifier, Nokia spatial audio capture with 2 mics | 148.8×75.8×8.15 mm (8.6 mm with camera bump) | Nano SIM

Nokia 6 price in India: To be announced

