  • Associate Sponsor
Express Eye

MWC 2018: New Nokia 6 is flagship device for Google’s Android One programme

The 2018 version of the Nokia 6, launched at MWC 2018, is HMD Global's attempt to capture the Android One market.

Written by Anuj Bhatia | New Delhi | Published: February 25, 2018 9:48 pm
MWC 2018, Nokia 6 2018 launch, Nokia 6 2018 price, Nokia 6 2018 specifications, Nokia 6 2018 availability, Nokia 6 2018 India, Nokia 6 2018 features, HMD Global Nokia 6 is the company’s first smartphone to join Google’s Android One programme.
Related News

HMD Global announced today that it will sell a version of the Nokia 6 running a stock version of Android. Nokia 6 is the company’s first smartphone to join Google’s Android One programme. The Finnish company will sell the Nokia 6 with Android One for Eur 279 (or approx Rs 22,196) and will hit the retail shelves in early April. The new Nokia 6 comes in three colour options: Black/Copper, White/Iron and Blue/Gold.

The new Nokia 6 has been upgraded over the 2017 version of the Nokia 6. Unlike the original Nokia 6 which came with a Snapdragon 430 processor, the upgraded version gets a Snapdragon 630 chipset. The base version comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, while the top-tier variant features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The new Nokia 6 also comes with a USB Type-C port, instead of a regular micro USB connection.

The rest of the specifications are pretty much the same. It comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD display, a microSD card slot, a 16MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The “bothie” camera mode introduced with the Nokia 8 also makes its way to the new Nokia 6.

Last month, the 2018 edition of the Nokia 6 was made official in China for 1499 Yuan (or approx Rs 15,306). The Android One variant of the Nokia 6 is the same, except the fact it is running a clean version of Android. The new Nokia 6 is pitched as a premium smartphone in the mid-end segment.

Nokia 6 (2018) full specifications

Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 (Full band 41) | Network speed: LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL | Android 8.0 Oreo | Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 mobile platform | RAM/Storage variants: 3 GB LPDDR 4 RAM with 32 GB internal user memory2 or 4 GB LPDDR 4 RAM with 64 GB internal user memory2 both variants available with MicroSD card slot3 (up to 128 GB support) | 5.5” IPS LCD full HD (1920 x 1080, 16:9), sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 450 nits, laminated, 1500:1 contrast ratio | Primary camera: 16MP PDAF / 1.0um / F2.0, dual-tone flash, ZEISS optics | Front facing camera: 8MP FF, 1.12um / F2.0 / FOV 84˚ | Connectivity & sensors: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, FM/RDS, USB type-C (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, fingerprint sensor, NFC | Integrated 3000mAh battery | Single speaker with smart amplifier, Nokia spatial audio capture with 2 mics | 148.8×75.8×8.15 mm (8.6 mm with camera bump) | Nano SIM

Nokia 6 price in India: To be announced

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 25: Latest News