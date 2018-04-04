Nokia 6 (2017) gets price cut ahead of Nokia 6 (2018) launch: But is it worth it?

Nokia 6 (2017) variant gets a price cut ahead of launch of new Nokia 6 Android One edition in India. But is it worth the price? (Image source: Reuters) Nokia 6 (2017) variant gets a price cut ahead of launch of new Nokia 6 Android One edition in India. But is it worth the price? (Image source: Reuters)

Nokia 6, the 2017 variant has got a price cut ahead of the launch of the new Nokia 6 (2018) smartphone from the company. HMD Global is getting ready to announce the new 2018 variant of Nokia 6, which is also an Android One edition smartphone. Nokia 6 (2018) is launching in India today along with the company’s Nokia 8 Sirocco edition. The company is hosting a livestream for the event as well.

Coming to the older Nokia 6, it now has a price of Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version. Earlier, the Nokia 6 had got a Rs 1500 price cut on Amazon, and was available at Rs 13,499. The Nokia 6 was launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999 last year in August. Nokia 6 also has a 4GB RAM and 64GB variant on Flipkart for Rs 16,999. However, the price for the higher variant is still the same.

So does Nokia 6 at Rs 12,999 make sense or should users wait for Nokia 6 (2018) Android One edition?

If one were to look at the design and look and feel of the Nokia 6 (2017) and Nokia 6 (2018) edition, there is very little difference. Both Nokia 6 phones sport a metal unibody design, unique to Nokia phones, and are made of 6000-series aluminium. Nokia 6 (2017)’s dimensions are 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm

x 7.85 mm. The Nokia 6 (2018) edition’s dimensions are 148.8 x 75.8 x 8.6mmm, so this phone is slightly smaller than the previous edition.

Nokia 6 (2018) edition comes in some interesting colour options. It has Black and Copper, White and Iron and Blue and Gold colour combinations. However, the older Nokia 6 comes in Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, and Copper colours. The newer Nokia 6 (2018) looks different thanks to the side trimmings in the contrasting colours, and is definitely more attractive.

When it comes to the display, both the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 6 (2017) versions have a 5.5-inch IPS LCD, full-HD resolution display with Corning Gorilla Glass

When it comes to the display, both the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 6 (2017) versions have a 5.5-inch IPS LCD, full-HD resolution display with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The display resolution remains 1920 x 1080 with a 16:9 format. So if you were hoping for a full view display on Nokia 6 Android One edition, you will be disappointed.

The camera and the battery also remain the same on the new Nokia 6 Android One edition. The rear camera is still 16MP and there’s an 8MP front camera. Nokia 6 can now shoot videos in 4K, and there’s also the option for ‘Bothie’ as well. However, Nokia 6 (2018) does not have a portrait mode. The battery is still 3000 mAh, though Nokia 6 (2018) now has a Type-C USB port. The older phone had a micro-USB port.

The biggest change on the Nokia 6 (2018) edition is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, which is an octa-core one clocked at 2.2 GHz. The previous Nokia 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. The big difference is expected to be on the performance front, thanks to the newer processor. However, the base storage remains 32GB.

Even with the price cut, the Nokia 6 (2017) seems expensive for the kind of specifications it offers, since phones with Qualcomm 430 processor range are available for lower in the Indian market. A Redmi 5 for instance, starts at Rs 7,999 and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. For users, who want a Nokia phone under Rs 16,000, it would be best to wait and see how the Nokia 6 (2018) is priced before picking up the older phone. The new Nokia 6 (2018) is also an Android One edition smartphone, which means it will get updates to the next two versions of Android for sure.

