Nokia 6, Nokia 5 now on Android 8.1 Oreo stable update: Here’s how to install

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones have started receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update, according to a report in NokiaPowerUser. The update for Nokia 5 has been rolled out in several markets like India, Tunisia and Indonesia. Meanwhile, Android 8.1 Oreo for Nokia 6 seems to be available for users in India only. Android 8.1 Oreo brings with it battery saving navigation buttons, revamped power menu, new Setting menu as well as Bluetooth battery percentage. Users also get the March security patch.

The update for Nokia 5 is around 866.7MB in size, while that for Nokia 6 is close to 1GB (933.8MB) in size. Do keep in mind that a Wi-Fi connection is needed to download the updates. To recall, Nokia 8 started receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in February. The announcement was made in a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Office at HMD Global.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 5 sports a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage and a microSD card support. The primary camera is 13MP and there’s an 8MP front shooter. Nokia 5 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. Nokia 5 is priced at Rs 11,939 in India.

Nokia 6 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage and a microSD card support. The smartphone sports a 16MP rear camera, while there’s an 8MP shooter on the front. Nokia 6 packs a 3,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. Nokia 6 can be bought in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option as well, which costs Rs 16,999.

