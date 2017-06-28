Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3: Vodafone offers 10GB 4G data extra to buyers

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 buyers can get some special Vodafone data offers when they purchase the smartphones. Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 buyers can get some special Vodafone data offers when they purchase the smartphones.

Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 might not have gone on sale in India, but it looks like Vodafone is offering some special data offers for those who plan to buy the new Nokia phones. Vodafone has partnered with HMD Global, the firm which is now manufacturing and selling Nokia-branded Android smartphones across the world, to offer special data deals for customers. Nokia 3 has already gone on sale in India, and is available at Rs 9,499 and is also listed online on Croma.

Nokia 5 is another offline exclusive smartphone, while Nokia 6 is Amazon India exclusive and will only go on sale towards the end of July. Nokia 6 pre-bookings will start from July 14 on Amazon India, while Nokia 5 pre-bookings will be open in offline retail from July 7. So what are Vodafone’s data offers for Nokia users?

Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Vodafone data offers

All customers who purchase the Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphone will get 5GB data (4G or 3G ) free for three months. This applies to a recharge of 1GB data, and will be applicable for three months or the next three recharges, whichever is first. Vodafone is essentially offering 4GB additional data for users who buy a 1GB data recharge. The Vodafone 1GB recharge starts a price of Rs 142, though price could vary according to circle.

Nokia 6 smartphone Vodafone data offers

Nokia 6 smartphone customers are getting a much better deal and they will get 10 GB data (9GB additional data). This applies to purchase of 1GB data recharge for 3 months, and these recharges start at a price of Rs 251. It should be noted that Vodafone’s offer of 9GB extra data for three months is applicable to a lot of other smartphones on Amazon India, including the recently launched OnePlus 5.

For postpaid customers, Vodafone will give 5GB/10GB of 4G or 3G data per month for 3 consecutive billing cycles. Again 10 GB will be for Nokia 6 buyers, while Nokia 5 and 3 buyers get 5GB data. Postpaid users need to have a minimum of 1GB data pack activated on their monthly rental plan on Vodafone.

In short this is what the Vodafone offers look like for Nokia smartphone buyers:

• 10GB data at Rs 251 per month for three months on Nokia 6

• 5GB data at Rs 142 per month for three months on buying Nokia 5

• 5GB data at Rs 142 per month for three months on purchase of Nokia 3

“We are delighted to partner with HMD Global to roll out this exciting offer that enables our customers to get the most out of their new Nokia smartphones. Customers can use the higher quantum of data on Vodafone SuperNet, our Data Strong Network to access the internet, make video calls, upload albums and even download heavy files wherever they are,” said Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said in a press statement.

“We are delighted to be partnering with one of India’s leading telecom operators. This partnership showcases our commitment to provide the best possible experience to our Nokia smartphone consumers who are Vodafone subscribers. Our commitment to providing our customers a rich, engaging and immersive experience extends across our smartphone range and will come to life when combined with Vodafone’s seamless data connectivity across the country,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global in the press statement.

Vodafone says the offer applies in all circles, while those in Vodafone ICR circles, that is, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Bihar & Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, will get the data at 2G speeds.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd