Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 to receive Android O update, confirms HMD Global

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3: All three phones are expected to launch in India sometime this month. Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3: All three phones are expected to launch in India sometime this month.

HMD Global, the Finnish start-up that owns the rights to sell Nokia-branded devices, has confirmed that the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will receive Android O update. The company says all the three smartphones will be updated to Android O, the next major Android release.

A spokesperson of HMD Global, who got in touch with TechRadar, told the publication, “the smartphones will get the Android O update once the new release is available from Google for their OEM partners, the same way HMD Global is committed to the monthly Android security updates”. Though it’s unclear when HMD Global plans to release Android O for Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, that’s because Google hasn’t released Android O to the public yet. However, Google has said that the final Android O public release will be available to OEMs in Q3 2017.

Nokia 6 was HMD Global’s first smartphone that was released in China in January this year. Later, in February, the company launched Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. At the launch, the company had said that all of its phones will be running the latest version of Android, which simply means the devices will get monthly security updates.

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch FHD display and is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminum. It boasts the smart audio amplifier with dual speakers that delivers a deeper bass along with Dolby Atmos technology. The phone has a Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device has a 16-megapixel camera on the back along with an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. The flagship is available in four colour options – Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper – with a price tag of €229 ( or approx Rs 16,562).

A glossy Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition is also available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The glassy back model is available for €299 ( or approx Rs 21,624).

A more compact version, Nokia 5, features a 5.2-inch HD display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It is further backed by a 3000mAh battery. On the camera front it offers a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The device which is available in four colour options – Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper – is priced at €189 ( or approx Rs 13,669).

The budget Nokia 3 will cost €139 ( or approx Rs 10,052) and is equipped with 5-inch display, MediaTek MTK 6737 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Unlike Nokia 6 and Nokia 5, this phone has a plastic body. All three phones are expected to launch in India sometime this month. Pricing and availability details will be shared at the time of launch.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd