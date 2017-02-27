Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 at MWC: Specifications, price and features to note

MWC 2017: Nokia 6 in this photo. Nokia also announced Nokia 5 and 3 along with the phone. (Source: Reuters) MWC 2017: Nokia 6 in this photo. Nokia also announced Nokia 5 and 3 along with the phone. (Source: Reuters)

Nokia is back in the market with four new phones at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Nokia branded phones are now manufactured and distributed by HMD Global, which is a Finnish company, and the new smartphones all run stock Android OS. Nokia and HMD Global have finally brought out the international variant of the Nokia 6. Other phones introduced were Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, along with the classic Nokia 3310 which comes in a more brighter, colourful form.

Nokia 6 was already available in the China market, and kept getting sold out at all the sales on JD.com. In fact, HMD Global had to issue a statement saying it was not following the flash sale model with the Nokia 6. The company also said a majority of buyers in China were from the ‘next generation’; for HMD Global this means folks who’ve never held a Nokia phone.

Watch our video on Nokia 6, 5, 3 and Nokia 3310 launched at MWC 2017

The highlight of the Nokia phones is the premium design, and the overall form factor is very familiar to the older and now defunct Nokia Lumia smartphones. On the software front, Nokia has gone for Android Nougat 7.1 and promises the phones will feature the Google Assistant, which is now being rolled to out other phones as well.

The Nokia phones will get monthly security updates and HMD Global was quick to emphasis that pure Android will mean a clutter-free UI for the users. Here’s a look at the detailed features of the Nokia phones.

Nokia 6 has an aluminium body, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass on the front. (Source: Reuters) Nokia 6 has an aluminium body, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass on the front. (Source: Reuters)

Nokia 6

Nokia 6 has an aluminium body, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass on the front. Over all it has a smooth, matte finish on the back, although there’s a limited edition glossy Arte Black option as well. The phone’s camera unit is placed in the middle of the rear body, and the flash is below that followed by the Nokia logo. Overall the Nokia 6 looks like a premium phone and it is priced at €229, which is around Rs 16,000 when you convert it. Nokia says the phones will hit the market in the second quarter, and we’ll have to wait and see how they are priced in India.

Also read: Nokia 3310 is back in a new avatar: Here’s everything you need to know

Colour options for Nokia 6 include: Arte Black, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper. The black has a glossy finish like the Apple iPhone 7’s jet black. The dimensions of the phone are 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm, though thanks to the camera bump, the thickness increases to 8.4mm. Nokia 6 also has a fingerprint scanner on the front.

Colour options for Nokia 6 include: Arte Black, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper. (Source: Reuters) Colour options for Nokia 6 include: Arte Black, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper. (Source: Reuters)

Nokia 6 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 16:9 ratio. It has a 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display on top, and 403 ppi with over 450 nits brightness. This is a laminated display with Sunlight readability, says the company.

It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. However the limited edition Arte Black gets 4GB RAM+ 64 GB storage. The microSD slot support is up to 128GB.

Read more: Nokia is back and thankfully it is thinking ahead

The camera on the back is 16MP PDAF with 1 um Pizel size and f/2 aperture, dual tone flash; the front camera is 8MP AF with 1.12 um pixel size and f/2 along with 84 degrees. It has a micro USB 2.0 charging port, supports USB OTG along with Wi-Fi.

On the network side, the Nokia 6 has LTE Cat. 4 and supports a range of bands. The list includes GSM: 850/900/1800/1900; WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8, and LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40.

There’s a 3.5 headphone jack, along with dual speakers. It has a Smart amplifier (TFA9891) with Dolby Atmos sound and Nokia is promising an immersive audio experience. Sensors on the phone are: Accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, e compass, Hall sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, NFC. The battery is 3000 mAh on the Nokia 6.

Nokia 5 is the smaller 5.2-inch version of the Nokia 6 smartphone, and comes with a metal build. (Source: Reuters) Nokia 5 is the smaller 5.2-inch version of the Nokia 6 smartphone, and comes with a metal build. (Source: Reuters)

Nokia 5

Nokia 5 comes with aluminium body as well, and has a Corning Gorilla Glass laminated on top of the display. Nokia 5 has a 5.2-inch IPS HD display, and this one is also powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor and Adreno 505 graphics. It will be available in four colours which are Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper. The retail price is €189, which is around Rs 13,000 plus.

Dimensions of the Nokia 5 are 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55 with camera bump), and it comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage expandable to 128GB. The camera is 13MP PDAF with 1.12um, f/2 aperture, dual tone flash, and there’s an 8MP front camera with AF, 1.12um and f/2 aperture.

Nokia 5 will come in an array of five colour options, though there’s no ‘Arte black’ here. Nokia 5 will come in an array of five colour options, though there’s no ‘Arte black’ here.

The phone supports LTE Cat 4, networks bands supported are: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900; WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8; LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40. Nokia 5 also runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The phone has a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with a Single speaker, and Smart amplifier (TFA9891). It has a micro USB (USB 2.0) charging port, supports USB OTG along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1. Sensors on the Nokia 5 are: Accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, Hall sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, NFC. This one has the same 3000 mAh battery as the Nokia 6.

Nokia 3 is the more budget friendly variant of the Nokia phones. Nokia 3 is the more budget friendly variant of the Nokia phones.

Nokia 3

This phone has a smaller 5-inch display and comes with aluminium frame and a polycarbonate shell. Nokia 3 also has sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass laminated IPS LCD display with HD resolution (1280 x 720). Colours for the Nokia 3 are Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Copper White, and its dimensions are 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm, though it is 8.68 mm thick with the camera bump.

The processor on the Nokia 3 is MTK 6737, which is quad-core processor clocked at 1.3Ghz, and it comes 2GB RAM+16GB storage, expandable up to 128GB. It runs Android Nougat 7.0, not 7.1.1 like the other two phones. Nokia 3 has an 8MP AF rear camera with 1.12um, f/2 aperture, LED flash, and an 8MP AF front camera with 1.12um, f/2 aperture and display flash, This one also also has a fingerprint scanner as well.

On the connectivity front, it supports LTE Cat 4, along with GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB (USB 2.0) port and supports USB OTG. The phone also has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and the Nokia 5, this one too gets a single speaker. Sensors on the Nokia 3 are Accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, NFC for sharing. The battery life is 2650 mAh battery. Price of the Nokia 3 is €139, which puts it at Rs 9,700 on conversion.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd