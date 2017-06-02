HMD Global plans Nokia India event on June 13: Nokia 6 to finally launch?

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 India launch could be June 13, as HMD Global has sent a press invite for the same. Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 India launch could be June 13, as HMD Global has sent a press invite for the same.

HMD Global is hosting a special Nokia event on June 13 in India. The company has sent out a press invite with ‘Save the date’ for June 13. This could be the launch date for the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones, although the company has not specified which phone will be launched at the event.

Earlier a report on NokiaPowerUser (NPU) had claimed HMD Global will bring Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 to the Indian market by the end of June, although it added Nokia 3 might be the first to launch in the market. A June release for Nokia’s smartphone is something HMD Global has confirmed in the past.

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be mid-budget range smartphones, and despite the Nokia brand attached to them, will face significant competition in the market. India’s smartphone market is currently dominated by Chinese players like Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo and vivo, and for the new Nokia phones, pricing could be a key factor in determining success.

On the specifications front, Nokia 6 sports the best out of the lot. Nokia features a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Nokia 6 has a metal unibody design, 3000 mAh battery and runs Android Nougat. The phone sports a 16MP rear camera with 8MP front camera as well.

In comparison, the Nokia 5 has a smaller HD IPS display, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. This phone runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and has a 13MP rear camera along with 8MP front camera. Battery on the Nokia 5 is 3000 mAh, and this one sports an aluminium unibody design as well.

Finally, the Nokia 3 comes with a 5-inch HD IPS LCD display, and a plastic body. This phone runs the MediaTek MTK 6737 processor, comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and has 2650 mAh battery. Nokia has said all phones will run stock Android, and get constant security updates.

If you go by the pricing of the Nokia phones announced in Euros, Nokia 6 is priced at €229, which is nearly Rs 16,000. Nokia 5 is priced at €189, which is close to Rs 13,000, while Nokia 3’s price of €139 puts it in the range of Rs 9,700 on conversion. If HMD Global sticks with this kind of pricing, it could face some tough competition in the Indian market. Nokia 3310 was launched in India at Rs 3,310.

