Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and Nokia 3310 listed on UK site for pre-order

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and Nokia 3310 (2017 version) have been spotted online on UK retailer Clove’s website. All four phones are up for pre-order with their UK pricing listed on the site, this includes a price without VAT and one with VAT. Nokia’s phones are being relaunched by HMD Global, which now has the license to use the Nokia name, and will be manufacturing, selling and distributing these phones worldwide.

Nokia 6 has already gone on sale in China, and an international variant of the smartphone was launched at the MWC 2017 along with the new Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and the revamped Nokia 3310, which was an iconic phone from the company. Now HMD’s Nokia phones were supposed to hit the market in the second quarter, and so it is not surprising that pre-bookings are popping up for these devices online. An Indian retailer OnlyMobiles had also listed the Nokia 3310 for Rs 3899 on its website, though HMD has not yet confirmed a launch date or pricing for this phone.

As far as the UK listings are concerned, the delivery date is listed as June 30 for these phones, although it also says this price is not the final one for the products. If you look at the listings, Nokia 3 is priced at £149.99 which is inclusive of VAT, Nokia 6 will cost £229.99 (again inclusive of VAT), while Nokia 5 is priced at £189.99. Finally the classic Nokia 3310 is priced at £59.99, which again includes VAT.

If you go by direct conversions, the Indian prices for these phones look like this: Nokia 3 comes to Rs 12,400, Nokia 5 is Rs 15,750, while Nokia 6 is around Rs 19,000. The Nokia 3310 will cost around Rs 4900, which is pretty expensive for a feature phone that’s offering no 3G either.

Nokia 3310 sports 2.4-inch QVGA display with a Candy bar design, has a 1200 mAh battery with a month’s standby time and 22.1 hours of talktime. The phone supports the Snake game, has a microSD slot (32GB as limit), but you can’t load apps on this yet.

Nokia 6, 5, and 3 follow the classic design of the Nokia Lumia smartphones, and will come with pure Android Nougat. Nokia says it will provide regular security updates for these phones.

