Nokia 6, 5, 3 and Nokia 3310 India launch date expected on May 8

Nokia 6, 5, 3 and Nokia 3310 details, including a possible launch date for India, could be revealed on May 8 by HMD Global, which is hosting an event in New Delhi on this day. HMD Global is a Finnish start-up, which has the official license to use the Nokia brand and manufacture, distribute and sell phones.

HMD Global revealed the Nokia smartphones and the revamped Nokia 3310 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) this year.

HMD Global’s invite says the company’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas will be present at the event. The invite doesn’t confirm that it will launch the new Nokia smartphones at this day. HMD Global has in the past said it plans to make these phones available in the second quarter of 2017, which is the May-June period.

HMD Global had earlier confirmed to IndianExpress.com that June is the time period by which they want to make the Nokia smartphones, and the Nokia 3310 available in the Indian market. But the company has not confirmed whether it will launch all phones at one go.

As we had noted earlier, the question with the Nokia phones will be around the price. Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will compete in the mid-range category, with pricing of Rs 10,000 – Rs 20,000 price range. Even if Nokia phones launch in May or June, the pricing will need to take into account the upcoming GST or Goods and Services Tax, which comes into effect from July 1. Whether this will push the prices of the Nokia phones higher remains to be seen.

Earlier the Nokia 3310 listing was spotted online with retailer OnlyMobiles.com which pegged the price as Rs 3,899 for this feature phone. Nokia 3310 will come in more colours like Red, Yellow in addition to Blue and Silver, but it won’t be supporting 3G. The Nokia 3310 will have only 2G support, and users can’t run any apps on this device.

On the smartphone side of things, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are all powered by Android Nougat, and have stock Android UI. Nokia is promising regular updates for these phones as well.

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 16MP rear camera, and 3000 mAh battery. The front camera is 8MP. This phone has a metal unibody design.

Nokia 5 has a 5.2-inch HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Nokia 3 has a 5-inch HD IPS LCD display, MediaTek MTK 6737 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage along. The Nokia 3 sports a plastic body with a polycarbonate back.

