Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 India launch confirmed for June 13

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 smartphones will be launching in India on June 13. HMD Global had earlier sent out a ‘save the date’ for a June 13 event, and now it has confirmed it will be launching smartphones on this date. HMD Global’s invite reads, “Let’s join hands and welcome a new era of Nokia smartphones.” Given the invite says smartphones, we’re expecting all threee Nokia phones to be unveiled at the event.

For those who don’t know, Nokia branded phones are now being sold by HMD Global, which is a Finnish start-up. Nokia’s phones are not being manufactured by the original Nokia, which still exists and is now focusing on network technology. Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are the new smartphones, and all three run pure stock Android 7.0 Nougat. HMD Global has already promised an Android O update for these phones, which could be another plus point.

Some reports have also said Nokia might not launch all three phones in India at the same time, and that the budget Nokia 3 could be the first phone to officially go on sale in India. HMD Global has in the past said it is targeting a June launch for all of its smartphones.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6 is the high-end device, but it is still on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. It sports a metal unibody, and will remind people of Nokia’s original phones in terms of the rectangular design. Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch LCD IPS display with full HD (1080p) resolution. It has 3GB RAM on board, coupled with 32GB on board storage, which is expandable. The phone also has a 3000 mAh battery, and comes with a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Nokia 5 is a smaller version of this phone, which sports 5-inch HD resolution display. It has 2GB RAM compared to the 3GB RAM on Nokia 6. Also Nokia 5 has a 13MP rear camera, but the front camera remains at 8MP. Battery on Nokia 5 is the same as Nokia 6, at 3000 mAh. This phone also has an aluminium unibody design.

Nokia 3 is the most budget friendly option in the smartphone series, but this one doesn’t get a metal unibody, and instead has a plastic body. The Nokia 3 comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display with HD (720p) resolution, runs the MediaTek MTK 6737 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB on board storage. Battery on Nokia 3 is 2650 mAh, and it comes with an 8MP front and rear camera.

Pricing will be crucial to determining the success of the Nokia phones in India. The market is already flooded with options from Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, vivo, and many of these phones offer great specifications at budget pricing. Nokia 6 carries a price tag of €229, which on conversion is around Rs 16,000, and given the 430 processor, that could prove to be too expensive.

Nokia 5 costs €189 in EU, and this is nearly Rs 13,000 on conversion. The Nokia 3, which is supposed to be the budget phone, costs €139, which comes to Rs 9800 on conversion. Given the specifications of the Nokia smartphones, this pricing appears higher than the competition. We’ll have to wait and see what sort of sales strategy and pricing HMD Global adopts when it launches the phones in India.

