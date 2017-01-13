Nokia 6 manages 2,50,000 registrations in less than 24 hours

Nokia 6 was launched by HMD Global in China last week running Android Nougat Nokia 6 was launched by HMD Global in China last week running Android Nougat

Nokia 6 was launched by HMD Global in China last week, running Android Nougat. The phone will be made exclusively available through online retailer JD.com, which has started accepting pre-registrations for the device. According to a report by PlayfulDroid, Nokia 6 has already able to garner 2,50,000 interested buyers within 24 hours of the unveiling. The phone will be making its market debut on January 19.

Nokia 6 is priced at Yuan 1,699 (approx Rs 16,800) in China. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5 Gorilla Glass protection. Nokia 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor that features 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable to 128GB via microSD).

The phone packs a 16MP PDAF rear camera that comes with an f/2.0 aperture, and an 8MP front camera. Nokia 6 is backed by a 3000 mAh battery, and features a fingerprint scanner on the home button. The 4G enable handset supports Wi-Fi, USB-OTG, GPS and Bluetooth v4.1. The phone also has a dual amplifier speaker with Dolby Atmos technology for the sound output.

HMD Global is expected to announce more Nokia devices on February 26, a day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2016. The company has refused to divulge any more information regarding details on its future devices. The international variant of Nokia 6 (TA-1003) is reported to have passed Bluetooth certification as reported by ‘Nokia Power User’, and might be heading for a global launch at the event.

Read: Nokia to announce more phones on February 26: Here’s all we know

Another phone that is expected to make its debut in February is the Nokia 8, also known as Nokia Supreme. Nokia 8 is expected to be a flagship device from the company, unlike Nokia 6 that is a more entry-level Android device with a modestly powered Snapdragon 430 processor.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd