Nokia 6 registrations on Amazon begin July 14: A look at top offers from Vodafone, Kindle and more

Nokia 6, along with Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 have been officially launched in India. While Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 will only be available offline; the premium Nokia 6 will be sold exclusively via Amazon India. Nokia 6 is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. It will be available via flash sale mode, registrations for which begin July 14 on the e-commerce platform. Amazon has ‘Notify me’ option for Nokia 6 as well.

Amazon has several launch offers for users who purchase Nokia 6. For starters, Amazon Prime members will get Rs 1,000 back if they pay using Amazon Pay balance. Additionally, Nokia 6 users who sign in to the Kindle app will get 80 per cent off on Kindle eBooks up to Rs 300. There’s an offer from Vodafone as well which gives users 10GB data per month at Rs 249 per month for five months on their Nokia 6. Makemytrip.com is giving Rs 2,500 off, which includes Rs 1800 on hotels as well as Rs 700 off on domestic flights.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and pixel density of 403 ppi. It sports a metal unibody design and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The home button in Nokia 6 doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. The device also packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

Nokis 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable to 128GB). It gets a 16MP rear camera with f/2 aperture and dual tone flash. The front camera is 8MP with autofocus, f/2 aperture, and 84 degrees field of view. Nokia 6 comes with a 3000 mAh battery. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and supports USB on-the-go as well.

