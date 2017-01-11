Nokia 6 in silver colour variant spotted on TENNA: Report

Nokia 6 runs Android Nougat, and is exclusively available through JD.com in China. Nokia 6 runs Android Nougat, and is exclusively available through JD.com in China.

HMD Global announced its Android-based Nokia 6 smartphone on Sunday. The device features a 5.5-inch full HD display and comes in black colour variant. Now according to NokiaPowerUser, a new silver colour option of Nokia 6 has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA. The report claims Nokia 6 is the same Nokia TA-1000 device that earlier passed China’s Compulsory Certification (3C). It was then dubbed as Nokia E1.

Nokia 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). There’s dual amplifiers speaker with Dolby Atmos technology for sound output. Nokia 6 features a 16MP PDAF rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front camera.

“The Nokia 6 is a result of listening to our consumers who desire a beautifully crafted handset with exceptional durability, entertainment and display features,” Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global said.

It is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery. The home button in Nokia 6 doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. Nokia 6 is a 4G-enabled smartphone that supports Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and USB-OTG. According to a press statement by HMD Global, more Android smartphones will be unveiled in H1 2017.

Read: Nokia TA-1000 passes China’s 3C certification, coming in 2017: Report

Nokia 6 runs Android Nougat, and is exclusively available via exclusively through JD.com. It is priced at 1699 Yuan ( Rs 16,000 approx). HMD Global is said to working on four new Nokia smartphones having display sizes ranging from 5.0 to 5.7-inches. An earlier report suggests the phones will be launched sometime in the second and third quarter of 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd