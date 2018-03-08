Nokia 6 gets Rs 1500 price cut on Amazon, now available at Rs 13,499

HMD Global launched a 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of Nokia 6 as well in February, and it costs Rs 16,999. HMD Global launched a 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of Nokia 6 as well in February, and it costs Rs 16,999.

Nokia 6 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 13,499 on Amazon India. The price is for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage option, which was launched in India in August last year at Rs 14,999. It is unclear at this point whether the price cut is permanent or part of a limited period offer on the site. Nokia 6 buyers can get an additional Rs 12,111 off on exchange. HMD Global launched a 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of Nokia 6 as well in February, and it costs Rs 16,999. The higher-end version, which can be bought via Flipkart, does not seem to get a discount.

Nokia 6 price cut comes soon after HMD Global launched the Nokia 6 Android One version on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8110, and Nokia 8 Sirocco were also announced alongside the new Nokia 6 at the event. There’s no word on India availability of the new Nokia smartphones.

Nokia 6 sports a metal unibody design. Though phone was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, the company has already started to roll out Android Oreo stable update for Nokia 6 in India. The smartphone gets a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass on front. Nokia 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and it suports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Nokia 6 sports a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and the selfie camera is 8MP. The battery on Nokia 6 is 3,000 mAh. The phone comes with Dolby Atmos sound as well along with 4G LTE support. Nokia 6 is available in three colour options – Matte Black, Tempered Blue and Silver. In our review, we said that Nokia 6 is a dependable smartphone, and it does not cost a bomb. Nokia 6 competes with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (base model), Honor 9i, Oppo A83, etc in the mid-range segment.

