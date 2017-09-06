Nokia 6 Amazon sale at 12 PM today: Price, launch offers, and features

HMD Global launched Nokia 6 as an online exclusive device in India and it retails at Rs 14,999. The smartphone has a metal unibody design, and it runs Android Android 7.1 Nougat. HMD Global launched Nokia 6 as an online exclusive device in India and it retails at Rs 14,999. The smartphone has a metal unibody design, and it runs Android Android 7.1 Nougat.

Nokia 6 will be up for grabs on Amazon India on September 6 at 12 PM via flash sale. Only users who pre-registered for the sale previously on September 4 will be able to purchase the mid-range smartphone from HMD Global. Registrations for the next sale, which is on September 13, have already begun.

A couple of launch offers have been listed on the e-commerce site for those who buy Nokia 6. For starters, Amazon Prime members who pay using their Amazon Pay balance will get Rs 1,000 off. Vodafone is offering an additional 45GB of data, while signing in to Kindle app will give users 80 per cent promotional credit of ebooks up to Rs 300.

The first sale for Nokia 6 was conducted on Amazon on August 23. Nokia claims to have received over a million registrations for the smartphone ahead of the first sale on Amazon. Nokia 6 was up for its second sale on August 30. Users who’ve already registered on August 23 or August 30 needn’t do it again for Nokia 6’s upcoming sale.

HMD Global launched Nokia 6 as an online exclusive device in India and it retails at Rs 14,999. The smartphone has a metal unibody design, and it runs Android Android 7.1 Nougat. The company has promised Android Oreo update for Nokia 6. It gets dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology for enhanced sound performance.

Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the phone comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The storage in Nokia 6 is expandable to to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Nokia 6 has a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP selfie camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

In our review, we said Nokia 6 does not have one strong USP, but this is a phone you will be able to trust and depend upon. Plus, it does not cost a bomb. We liked the design, performance, and camera on Nokia 6. The smartphone runs near stock Android which makes Nokia 6 easy to get used to, with very little or no learning involved.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd