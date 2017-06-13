Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 launched in India: Top four things to know before buying

HMD Global has finally launched Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones in India. HMD Global has finally launched Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones in India.

The three devices will Made in India. Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 will be offline exclusive, whereas Nokia 6 will be exclusively available on Amazon. Nokia 3 will hit he stores starting June 16, while users will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on Nokia 5. Pre-bookings for Nokia 5 begin July 7. Nokia 6, which is the most premium of the three smartphones, will be Amazon exclusive in India. Pre-bookings start from July 14.

Let us take a look at pricing, launch offers, and other details of Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 smartphones:

Pricing

Nokia 6 is the most expensive of the three smartphones, and costs Rs 14,999. Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 are priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 12,899 respectively. The pricing puts Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 in the mid-budget category, where the two devices will compete with the likes of Moto G5 Plus, and Lenovo Z2 Plus.

Nokia 3, on the other hand, is a budget offering that will take on smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power, and more.

Availability

Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 will be available exclusively via offline retail stores. While Nokia 3 will be made available beginning June 16, pre-bookings for Nokia 5 will start from July 7. Nokia 6 is exclusive to Amazon, and pre-bookings for the smartphone begin July 14.

Made in India

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 will be Made in India devices, said Ajey, HMD Global, Vice President, India. The company will start with manufacturing Nokia 3 in India. Nokia phones will available offline with 400 exclusive distributors across 300 cities in India.

The company will also have Nokia mobile care stores for service in 300 cities in the country. Nokia will offer pick up and drop facilities in 100 more cities, apart from web, chat and call support.

Specifications

Nokia 6 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display, and sports a metal unibody design. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable to 128GB).

Nokia 6 sports a 16MP rear camera with f/2 aperture and dual tone flash. The front camera is 8MP with autofocus, f/2 aperture, and 84 degrees field of view. Nokia 6 is backed by a 3000 mAh battery. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and supports USB on-the-go as well. The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner on the front.

Nokia 6 is the most expensive of the three smartphones, and costs Rs 14,999.

Nokia 5 has a smaller 5.2-inch HD IPS display. It runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card).

Nokia 5 features a 13MP rear camera with f/2 aperture and dual tone flash. There’s an 8MP camera on the front with f/2 aperture and 84 degrees field of view. The smartphone packs a 3000 mAh, and fingerprint sensor is embedded on the front.

Nokia 3 sports a plastic body design. The budget smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD display, MediaTek MTK 6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3Ghz, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Nokia 3 gets an 8MP camera on the front and the back, and the rear camera has LED flash. Nokia 3 is backed by a 2650 mAh battery.

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 run stock Android 7, with Android O promised for the smartphones.

