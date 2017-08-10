Nokia 6 receives over 1 million registrations on Amazon India before August 23 sale

Nokia 6 smartphone has received over 1 million registrations on Amazon India. Nokia 6 smartphone has received over 1 million registrations on Amazon India.

Nokia 6 smartphone has received over 1 million registrations on Amazon India, the ecommerce site said in a press statement. Registrations for the sale began on July 14. Nokia 6, which is priced at Rs 14,999, will be made available via flash sale model from August 23.

Speaking of its specifications, Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The phone has a metal unibody design and runs on pure Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Nokia 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel rear-facing shooter with an f 2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. There’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh cell and also packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Earlier this year, in February, Nokia announced four new devices at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. While the Nokia 5, 3 and the revamped version of 3310 have been made available, the Nokia 6 is currently up for pre-order on Amazon India. Nokia 6 is exclusive to Amazon India, unlike the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 which are available in the market via offline retail channels. HMD Global, the Finnish company, owns the rights to market Nokia-branded smartphones worldwide.

Later this month, HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia 8, its first flagship smartphone of the year. The launch event will take place on August 16 in London. The phone is speculated to feature a QHD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD support, a dual-camera setup, and Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

