Nokia 6, 5, and 3 to launch in India by the end of June: Report

Nokia 6, 3 and 5 along with revamped Nokia 3310 were unveiled at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. While Nokia 3310 made its way in to India on May 18, there was no word on when the other three smartphones will be available here. Now a report in NokiaPowerUser (NPU) claims HMD Global will bring Nokia 6, 3, and 5 to India by the end of June.

“Though not all three will be available in one go. Nokia 3 may go first followed by Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. But by end of June, all three may be available in India,” the report reads. In terms of pricing, the three Nokia smartphones will be priced slightly ‘better’ in India, reported NPU.

Previously, HMD Global confirmed to IndianExpress.com that June is the time period at which they’re looking to make the phones available in India. The company didn’t officially comment on the pricing. In case of further delay in launch, HMD Global will have to take in to account GST (Goods and Services Tax), which will come in to play from July 1.

Assuming the new Nokia 3, and 5 are unveiled in the mid-budget segment, it will be interesting to see how they’ll be perceived by users. The mid-budget segment in India is largely dominated by Chinese players such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. Nokia 6, on the other hand, is likely to be the most expensive of the lot.

In our first impressions, we said Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 smartphones have the Nokia look and feel. But whether the devices be able to deliver on reliability, and live up to some of Nokia’s legacy is something we’ll have to wait and watch.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display, and runs stock Android Nougat. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There’s a 3000 mAh battery. Nokia 6 features a 16MP rear camera with 8MP front shooter.

Nokia 5 gets a smaller 5.2-inch HD IPS display. The processor is the same as Nokia 6, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Backed by a 3000 mAh, Nokia 5 sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Both Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 sport an aluminium body.

Nokia 3 has a 5-inch HD IPS LCD display, MediaTek MTK 6737 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage along with a 2650 mAh battery. Nokia 3 has a plastic body.

