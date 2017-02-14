Nokia 6, 5, 3 and revamped 3310 to be announced at MWC 2017

Users can also expect the relaunch of the iconic Nokia 3310, first released in the year 2000. Users can also expect the relaunch of the iconic Nokia 3310, first released in the year 2000.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use Nokia’s brand name on phones and tablets, is planning to launch four new devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month. VentureBeat’s Evan Blass says the handset manufacturer will likely to launch two Android 7.0 Nougat devices – the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, as well as the global version of the Nokia 6. Users can also expect the relaunch of the iconic Nokia 3310, first released in the year 2000.

While there’s been long rumours of a Nokia P1 flagship phone with a Snapdragon 835 processor, Blass only indicated the Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 will be announced. In fact, all three phones will be showcased alongside the Nokia 6, which has so far been launched in China. The phone features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM and a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera. The Nokia 6 is poised for the global launch in Europe, evidently.

Nokia 5, for example, will be a mark down in terms of specifications. It will likely to feature a 5.2 HD (720p) HD display, 2GB RAM, and a 12-megapixel rear-facing shooter. The report says the Nokia 5 is expected to be priced at € 199 ( or approx Rs 14,137). In comparison, Nokia 6 sells for € 249 (or approx Rs 17,689). Meanwhile, Nokia 3 will be the company’s entry-level offering and will reportedly cost € 149 (or approx Rs 10,585). Unfortunately, there’s no information about the phone’s specifications. All these devices will run Android 7.0 Nougat.

Perhaps the most interesting device that Nokia plans to launch is the renewed Nokia 3310. It will not be a smartphone, but “a modern version of a classic workhorse”, with a long battery life. It’ll cost only € 59 ( or approx Rs Rs 4192). Feature phones – handsets with basic functions continue to grow in many South East Asian countries such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Nokia is holding its press event on February 26, where the company will unveil all the technical details of its upcoming phones.

