Nokia 6 (2018) with full vision display close to launch, gets TENAA approval: Report

HMD Global, the Finnish start-up which is bringing Nokia phones back to the market, could launch an updated model of the Nokia 6 smartphone in 2018. Nokia 6 was the first smartphone launched by the company in 2017, which has also introduced Nokia 3, 5, 2, 7 and Nokia 8 since then. Keeping in line with the big display trend of 2017, the new version of Nokia 6 could sport an 18:9 display.

According to leaks reported by GSMArena, China’s certification agency TENAA has given approval to the Nokia 6 device from HMD and it could launch soon. In terms of design and specifications, the new Nokia 6 will have a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and 4GB RAM on board. There’s also a chance that Nokia 6 could get a dual-rear camera.

The new Nokia 6 could relocate the fingerprint reader from the front to the back of the device to accommodate the taller screen. Leaks also show the model number of the device as TA-1054 with support for dual-SIM. Nokia 6 is the mid-range device from the company and it was launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999.

However, the specifications meant it faced a hard time competing against some of the more budget options in the Indian market like Redmi Note 4, Moto G5, etc. There’s speculation that Nokia 6 could also support the Bothie just like the Nokia 8 flagship phone, according to a report on Android Headlines. “Bothie” on Nokia 8 allows users to record video or stream content from both the front-facing and rear camera at the same time and the feature was also introduced on Nokia 7.

The new Nokia 6 with a revamped design will try and take on the mid-range options in the market. We’ve seen more budget phones in the under Rs 15,000 segment now offer a full vision 18:9 display coupled with a dual-rear camera. Just like the original Nokia 6, there is a chance this will launch in China first, and then be introduced globally.

