Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price in India, specifications comparison

Nokia 6 (2018) is an Android One smartphone and it will launch at a price of Rs 16,999 in India. Given the price range, it is natural for users to compare this with the other popular smartphone in the market, which is Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi phone has two variants at prices of Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999. So how does the new Nokia 6 (2018) compete with the Redmi Note 5 Pro? Here’s a look at the differences.

Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price in India

Nokia 6 (2018) will be priced at Rs 16,999 in the market. The phone will go on sale from April 6 in both offline and online channels, and unlike Xiaomi, there will be no flash sales from HMD Global. Nokia 6 (2018) has a premium build, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, but unlike the Redmi Note 5 Pro, this one does not have a dual-rear camera or 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 16,999. Both phones have support expandable storage at 128GB via a microSD. The only problem with Redmi Note 5 Pro is the excess demand and the phone is usually sold out in seconds during the flash sale. Redmi Note 5 Pro has the price advantage given the kind of features it packs on board.

Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Design, Display

Nokia 6 Android One edition is a revamped version of the Nokia 6 from last year. The phone is made from a single block of 6000 series aluminum, and comes in a really stylish design. Nokia 6 (2018) is being made available in three colour options by company, which are black and copper, white and iron, blue and gold.

The black phone comes with copper trimmings on the side and looks stylish for its price. Display on the Nokia 6 (2018) remains 5.5-inch FHD (1080p) one, and HMD Global has not gone for the 18:9 aspect ratio, which is disappointing. Still this is a good display for its price and quite bright with accurate colour reproduction.

In contrast, Redmi Note 5 Pro has a bigger 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. The design is similar to the Redmi Note 5 from the front, and on the back the rear camera unit is vertically aligned and juts out rather prominently. There’s no Type-C USB port on the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is present on the Nokia 6 (2018). Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in four colour options: Black, Gold, Blue and Rose Gold. In terms of design, definitely the Nokia 6 (2018) looks more stylish, but the lack of a full view display is a missed opportunity.

Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Specifications, Battery

Nokia 6 (2018) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, which is clocked at 2.2Ghz and this is an octa-core one. The phone comes in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage only. There’s no word on whether a 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will eventually get rolled out to the market or not. The expandable storage support is 128GB. On the battery front, Nokia 6 (2018) has a 3000 mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is also an octa-core one. As pointed out above, it has a 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM option. The extra RAM gives the Redmi Note 5 Pro an edge in the market. The storage on both variants is 64GB with 128GB expandable storage support. Redmi Note 5 Pro also has the edge in the battery department with a 4000 mAh one on board, which can easily last more than a day. How, the Nokia 6 will compare to this is something we will have to wait and see after our review of the phone.

Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Camera, Software

Nokia 6 (2018) has Zeiss optics with a 16MP primary camera and f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone flash. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual-rear camera in contrast. The company has used a 12MP+5MP (both RGB sensors) on the back, and the phone packs a 20MP front camera with selfie LED flash as well.

It should be noted that Nokia 6 (2018) supports a Bothie feature, has 4K video recording support as well. There will also be a Pro mode in the camera app. Meanwhile 4K video is not an option on Redmi Note 5 Pro, though it has a manual mode as well. However, the Xiaomi phone has Portrait mode on the front and rear camera, which is missing on the Nokia-branded phone.

In terms of the software, Nokia 6 (2018) continues to play on its strength with stock Android UI and runs Android Oreo 8.1. The phone will get upgrades to the next two versions of Android and monthly Android security updates as well. HMD Global has also promised a face recognition feature on Nokia 6 (2018) to unlock the device. In contrast, Redmi Note 5 Pro’s disadvantage is the phone is still on Android Nougat 7.1.2 with MIUI 9 on top. Xiaomi has not confirmed when Redmi Note 5 Pro will get Android Oreo. For a phone launched in 2018, the lack of Oreo will be disappointing to users.

