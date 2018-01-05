Nokia 6 (2018) vs Nokia 6: Design, processor and everything else that has changed

Though design language largely remains the same as Nokia 6, HMD Global has brought in a few aesthetic changes to Nokia 6 (2018). Though design language largely remains the same as Nokia 6, HMD Global has brought in a few aesthetic changes to Nokia 6 (2018).

HMD Global has unveiled Nokia 6 (2018) in China, which is the successor to company’s mid-budget Nokia 6 smartphone, launched in January 2017. Nokia 6 (2018) ships with an improved processor, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and ‘Boathie’ mode for camera, a feature first seen on Nokia 8.

Nokia 6 (2018) doesn’t feature an edge-to-edge display, which is quite common on mid-budget and flagship smartphones these days. Instead, the new Nokia device gets a regular 16:9 aspect ratio display with prominent bezels on top and bottom. Though design language largely remains the same as Nokia 6, HMD Global has brought in a few aesthetic changes to Nokia 6 (2018).

For starters, there’s no home button on the front and Nokia 6 (2018) uses capacitive on-screen keys for navigation. There’s a longer metal frame surrounding the rear camera lens and LED flash unit below it. Fingerprint sensor sits right below the LED flash.

Nokia 6 (2018) is already up for pre-order on Chinese website “Suning”. The smartphone is priced starting at Yuan 1,499 (Rs 14,637 approx) for 32GB storage model and Yuan 1,699 (Rs 16,590 approx) for 64GB storage version. There’s no word on when Nokia 6 (2018) will be launched in India.

Let us take a look at how Nokia 6 (2018) has changed, in comparison to Nokia 6:

Nokia 6 (2018) vs Nokia 6 Design, Display

Nokia 6 features a 5.5 inch IPS LCD Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 403 ppi. The display has a 16:9 aspect ratio. There’s a 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display on top. Nokia 6 has metal unibody design with matte finish and metallic edge.

The fingerprint scanner in Nokia 6 is embedded into the home button on the front. It uses hardware capacitive button on the front for on-screen navigation.

Coming to Nokia 6 (2018), it features the same 5.5-inch Full HD resolution display that we saw on Nokia 6. Nokia 6 (2018) ditches the hardware capacitive button on the front and sticks with a metal unibody build. With its new design, Nokia 6 (2018) tries to mimmick phones with bezel-less screen, though there’s thick bezels on top and bottom of the device. There’s a circular fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.

Nokia 6 (2018) vs Nokia 6 Camera

Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 8 both features a 16MP rear sensor with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF and LED flash, along with an 8MP front camera. However, Nokia 6 (2018) now supports “Bothie” mode that lets users capture and record from the front and rear camera simultaneously.

Nokia 6 (2018) vs Nokia 6 Processor, Battery, and Memory

The big change in Nokia 6 (2018) is the processor. Nokia 6 (2018) is powered by a 2.2GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, as against a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 one in Nokia 6. Nokia 6 (2018) sports 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage options, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The original Nokia 6 gets 4GB RAM along with 32GB or 64GB storage variant, though the 64GB limited version was never launched in the Indian market. It supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Both Nokia 6 and Nokia 6 (2018) smartphones are backed by a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The devices use a micro-USB port for charging.

Nokia 6 (2018) vs Nokia 6 Software

Nokia 6 (2018) is currently running stock version of Android 7.1 Nougat, with Android Oreo update promised. Nokia 6 was launched with Android 7.1 Nougat and beta build of Android Oreo has already been rolled out for the device.

