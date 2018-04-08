Nokia 6 (2018) variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage to launch soon in India: Report

Nokia 6 (2018) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be made available in India shortly. Nokia 6 (2018) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be made available in India shortly.

Nokia 6 (2018) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be made available in India shortly. According to a report from Nokia Power User (NPU), HMD Global is planning to launch the 64GB storage capacity variant as early as next week. The report cites sources in retail that claim that the 64GB variant will be launched with a price tag of Rs 18,999.

Earlier this week, HMD Global launched three new smartphones in India – Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco. While the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco will hit retail shelves later this month, Nokia 6 (2018) is already available in the market. Nokia 6 (2018) competes with Motorola Moto X4, Honor 9i, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, among others.

Nokia 6 (2018): Price in India

The regular 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. It can be purchased through both offline and online channels. The handset is available via Nokia Mobile Shop and select offline retailers including Sangeeta, Poorvika, Croma, Big C, and Reliance Digital.

Nokia 6 (2018): Specifications and features

Nokia 6 Android One edition is a supercharged version of the original Nokia 6, which went on sale last year. The Nokia 6 (2018) is more durable and is made from a block of 6000 series aluminum. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD (1080p) display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, and a 3000mAh battery inside. It has Zeiss optics, though rear camera is still 16MP. It comes with USB Type-C fast charging support, and Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box. It is available in Black/Copper, White/Gold, and Blue/Gold colour variants.

