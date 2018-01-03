Nokia 6 (2018) to launch on January 5, hints Chinese retailer

Nokia 6 (2018) is likely to be launched as early as January 5. (Image credit: Reuters) Nokia 6 (2018) is likely to be launched as early as January 5. (Image credit: Reuters)

The official announcement of the 2018 edition of Nokia 6 is just a few weeks away, but it looks like a Chinese retailer claims the smartphone might launch as soon as this Friday. According to Nokia Power User (NPU), Chinese retailer Suning, in a Weibo post, has already started to tease the phone ahead of launch.

The teaser posted on Weibo shows multiple Nokia phones making a numeric three to indicate the announcement. Evidently, HMD Global is believed to launch the Nokia 6 (2018) in China on January 5. Suning is a trusted retailer and also one of the largest partners for Nokia phones in China. Earlier it was expected that the announcement will happen on January 19, so the latest teaser shared on Suning’s official Weibo account is a bit surprising.

It is pretty much clear that HMD Global is preparing to launch a new version of Nokia 6. The phone has already been passed through Chinese regulating authority TENAA, which means we might see the launch happening shortly. And based on the updated listing on TENNA, the country’s FCC equivalent, the all-new Nokia 6 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch inch Full HD display, and a metal bodied design. This contradicts previous reports claiming the smartphone to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio. Also, the 2018 edition of Nokia 6 will feature a fingerprint scanner placed on the back of the device.

Under the hood, the upcoming Nokia 6 will be powered by a quad-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM. Apparently the mobile processor could be the Snapdragon 630, and the phone is likely to come in two different storage options: one with 32GB and the other with 64GB. The mid-end smartphone is also said to feature a single 16MP primary camera, as well as an 8MP front-facing snapper. Nokia 6 (2018) is likely to run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Expect the device to have a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

HMD Global hasn’t confirmed the Nokia 6 (2018) just yet, but it’s evident that the smartphone will be making its debut in a few days from now. It’s being speculated that the Finnish company is holding an event on January 19 in China, where it will launch a slew of Nokia-branded smartphones, including the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 9, Nokia 8 (2018), Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1.

