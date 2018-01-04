Nokia 6 (2018) revealed in leaked images ahead of January 5 launch

A revamped version of Nokia 6 will be HMD Global’s first big launch of 2018. (Image credit: Weibo) A revamped version of Nokia 6 will be HMD Global’s first big launch of 2018. (Image credit: Weibo)

HMD Global is expected to take the wraps off what could be the 2018 version of Nokia 6, but a new leak suggests that the smartphone might not look different from its predecessor. A fresh batch of leaked images appear to reveal the design of a revamped version of Nokia 6 ahead of the phone’s launch on January 5.

First spotted by Chinese site ITHome (via Weibo), the images reveal the Nokia 6 with a lightly modified design with a rose gold outline around the camera module and the frame. As evident, the all-new Nokia 6 appears to have small bezel but the aspect ratio won’t change. Yes, it still has got the 16:9 aspect ratio display and not the 18:9 one. One major change would be the shift in position of the fingerprint scanner, which can be seen on the back of the device. In contrast, the original Nokia 6 featured the fingerprint scanner at the front placed in the home button itself.

The images appear to line up with what we’ve heard so far about the next-generation Nokia 6, like the phone will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a premium design. The pictures also confirm that the Finnish company is not willing to dramatically change the design of its smartphones at this point. However, that doesn’t mean that the second-generation Nokia 6 looks boring.

Also read: Nokia 6 (2018) specifications leaked, may launch on January 5: Report

And speaking of its specifications, the second-generation Nokia 6 is speculated to feature a Snapdragon 630 processor inside, coupled with 4GB RAM, either 32GB or 64GB storage, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone should be running the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Although the images look legitimate, there’s still a chance that they might end up being fake. We would therefore urge our readers to take these images with a pinch of salt and hold out for a few more hours until the device gets formally announced in China.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd