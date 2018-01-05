Nokia 6 (2018) officially launched in China, sale starts from January 10

Nokia 6 2018 variant has been launched in the China market by HMD Global, and comes with a rear fingerprint scanner. Nokia 6 2018 variant has been launched in the China market by HMD Global, and comes with a rear fingerprint scanner.

Nokia 6 (2018) variant has been launched in the China market by HMD Global, though there is no update on when the global launch will take place. Nokia 6 (2018) sports an improved processor, upgrade from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 on the original phone, a rear fingerprint scanner and the dual-sight option with ‘Bothie’ mode. China’s “Suning” website is already accepting pre-orders for the Nokia 6 (2018), which will officially go on sale from January 10.

According to the Chinse website, the price of the Nokia 6 (2018) with 32 storage is Yuan 1,499 which comes to Rs 14,637 on conversion. There is also a 64GB variant of the Nokia 6 (2018), which is priced at Yuan 1,699 and this comes to Rs 16,590 on conversion. The original Nokia 6 had a 64-GB limited version, but that was never launched in the Indian market. The official HMD Global website does not have the new Nokia 6 (2018) listed so far.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6 (2018) has a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display but with a 16:9 aspect ratio and not the 18:9 aspect ratio, which some other players are offering. However, Nokia 6 (2018) ditches the hardware capacitive button on the front for on-screen navigation and sticks with a metal unibody build seen on the previous Nokia 6. The smartphone is now powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. Nokia 6 2018 sports 4GB RAM and comes with 32GB and 64GB storage options, though there is support for a microSD card slot up to 128GB.

On the camera front, Nokia 6 (2018) continues with the a 16MP rear sensor with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF and LED flash, along with an 8MP front camera. The camera now supports the “Bothie” mode seen on phones like Nokia 8, which lets the user capture and record from the front and rear camera at the same time. It has a 3000mAh battery that fast charging support and a micro-USB port for charging. The Nokia 6 (2018) also has Bluetooth version 5. The phone is currently running Stock Android 7.1, though Android Oreo update is promised.

