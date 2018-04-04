Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 Sirocco Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price in India, specifications and more

HMD Global’s Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 Sirocco are expected to launch in India today, and the company has already sent out invites for an event in Delhi. While HMD Global has not confirmed which phones will launch for sure, expectation is the Nokia 6, Nokia 8 Sirocco will be showcased. The phones were first launched at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Nokia 1, a budget Android Go Oreo edition device is already available in India.
Nokia 6 (Android One Edition) for 2018 comes with better specifications compared to the previous phone. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor on board coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM. The rear camera remains 16MP with a new Bothie feature as well as 4K recording option. Nokia 8 Sirocco is a high-end variant of last year’s Nokia 8, though it comes with the same Snpadragon 835 processor.
Read more: Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 Sirocco launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, etc
HMD Global’s event for today will be livestreamed on the company’s Facebook page. The event starts at 12 noon.
Specifications of the Nokia 8 Sirocco are: 5.5-inch qHD p-OLED display with negligible bezels, which is curved at the edges. Nokia 8 Sirocco has a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 3260mAh battery. The primary camera uses a 13MP Zeiss lens, while the secondary lens is 12MP with 2x optical zoom. Front camera is now 5MP, and not 13MP from the original Nokia 8.
A look at specifications of Nokia 8 from 2017. It had a 5.3-inches IPS QHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. RAM was 4GB with 64GB storage. The rear camera combination was 13MP + 13MP, and there was a 13 MP front camera. Batter was 3090 mAh.
Nokia 6 (2018) edition comes with an improved processor, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630. The previous Nokia 6 from 2017 edition had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. So one is expecting a drastic improvement in terms of performance. However, the camera specifications remain the same at 16MP on the back and 8MP in the front. HMD Global has added a Bothie feature (use both front and rear camera at the same time) along with support for 4K video recording. There is no Portrait mode.