Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 Sirocco Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price in India, specifications and more

HMD Global’s Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 Sirocco are expected to launch in India today, and the company has already sent out invites for an event in Delhi. While HMD Global has not confirmed which phones will launch for sure, expectation is the Nokia 6, Nokia 8 Sirocco will be showcased. The phones were first launched at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Nokia 1, a budget Android Go Oreo edition device is already available in India.

Nokia 6 (Android One Edition) for 2018 comes with better specifications compared to the previous phone. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor on board coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM. The rear camera remains 16MP with a new Bothie feature as well as 4K recording option. Nokia 8 Sirocco is a high-end variant of last year’s Nokia 8, though it comes with the same Snpadragon 835 processor.

HMD Global’s event for today will be livestreamed on the company’s Facebook page. The event starts at 12 noon.

Follow below for Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 Sirocco Live updates

