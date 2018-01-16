Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 start receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update in China

HMD Global has started to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 in China. HMD Global has started to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 in China.

HMD Global has started to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 in China, the company announced on Weibo. Meanwhile, Nokia 6 is expected to receive the Oreo update soon. Android 8.0 Oreo update brings with it a more concise and fluid interface, new generation background management as well as improved power-saving features.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update is being rolled out Over-The-Air (OTA), and will reach users gradually. Nokia 7 and Nokia 6 (2018) users can check for the software update manually as well by going in to the Settings tab and then clicking on Software Updates. Android Oreo 8.0 brings a features, including picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, revamped notifications, Google Play protect, a new settings menu, files app, better battery life and performance, smart text selection, adaptive icons, and more.

Notably, Nokia 8 has already received stable build of Android 8.0 Oreo in India. HMD Global released Oreo Beta Labs for Nokia 6 here, last week. To recall, the company released Android 8.0 Oreo open beta program for Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 in December.

Nokia 6 (2018) was unveiled in China earlier this month, with Android 7.1 Nougat. The Android 8.0 Oreo update for the phone comes within two weeks of its launch. Nokia 6 (2018) is the successor to Nokia 6 (2017), and it comes with an updated processor, adds ‘Boathie’ mode to camera, and a rear fingerprint scanner. Meanwhile, Nokia 7 was announced in China in October. It was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Coming to Nokia 2, the entry-level smartphone will skip Android 8.0 Oreo and directly receive Android 8.1 Oreo. HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas confirmed in a tweet that Nokia 2 will be upgraded to Oreo directly with Android 8.1 version. Nokia 2 will also get memory management improvements from Google’s Android Go program, which was announced earlier this year.

