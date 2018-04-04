Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

HMD Global has launched Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco in India. The new Nokia 6 will cost Rs 17,999 in the market, while Nokia 7’s price will be Rs 25,999. HMD Global has launched Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco in India. The new Nokia 6 will cost Rs 17,999 in the market, while Nokia 7’s price will be Rs 25,999.

Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphones have been announced in India by HMD Global. All three phones were originally announced at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. Nokia 6 (2018)’s price in India is Rs 16,999 and it will be available in offline and online store. Nokia 7 Plus will have a price tag of Rs 25,999. The most expensive phone on the list is the Nokia 8 Sirocco, which has a price tag of Rs 49,999.

The new smartphones are all Android One branded, which means they will be running a stock version of Google’s Android mobile OS and get regular security updates. Last month, HMD Global launched the Nokia 1 – the company’s most affordable smartphone to date. At Rs 5,499, Nokia 1 is one of the first entry-level smartphones in the market to ship with Android Go – a lightweight version of Android made for phones with low-end specs.

Nokia 7 Plus: Price in India, Specifications and Features

Nokia 7 Plus, priced at Rs 25,999, is being positioned as the “flagship for everyone”. The smartphone will be open for pre-booking on April 20 and go on sale on April 30. The Nokia 7 Plus will compete against other options in the market like the OnePlus 5T, Honor 8 Pro, etc.

Constructed with aluminum, there’s a 6-inch IPS Full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside, it has got a Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Oreo, and a 3800mAh battery. During the event, the company spent a lot of time in highlighting the Nokia 7 Plus’ dual-cameras – a 12MP primary snapper and a secondary 13MP camera with 2x optical zoom.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: Price in India, Specifications and Features

The top-tier smartphone of the range, Nokia 8 Sirocco, will retail for Rs 49,999. The Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available for prebooking from April 20, while sales will begin from April 30. It will go on sale in both offline and online channels.

Nokia 8 Sirocco packs impressive specifications and features, including a stainless steel and glass body, edge-to-edge pOLED 2K 5.5-inch dual curved display, Nokia Spatial audio, Zeiss-branded dual camera lenses (13MP+12MP) with 2x optical zoom, Android Oreo, and a Snapdragon 835 processor. It also features wireless charging, 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Nokia 6 (2018): Price in India, Specifications and Features

The new Nokia 6, on the other hand, will cost Rs 16,999 in the market. The phone will go on sale from April 6 in both offline and online channels. Nokia 6 Android One edition is a revamped version of the original Nokia 6, which went on sale last year. The Nokia 6 (2018) is more durable, made from a block of 6000 series aluminum, a 5.5-inch FHD (1080p) display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor. It has Zeiss optics, though rear camera is still 16MP. It comes with USB Type-C fast charging support, and Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box. It comes in two variants – 3GB RAM/32GB ROM and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM.

