Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Price, specifications

Nokia 6 (2018) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has gone on sale through Amazon India. The device is priced at Rs 18,999. The 4GB RAM variant offers the same specifications as the 3GB RAM variant, with the exception of the RAM and internal storage. The latter variant can be purchased for Rs 16,999. Nokia 6 (2018) is an upgraded variant of the 2016 phone with the same name.

Amazon is offering various launch offers during the sale of the Nokia 6 (2018). This includes No Cost EMI and 10 per cent cashback for ICICI credit and debit cardholders. Shoppers will also get cashback worth Rs 2,000 if they subscribe to Airtel 4G. In addition, users will also get a free subscription to Airtel TV till December 31, and 12-months damage insurance by Servify free of cost. The Nokia 6 (2018) also comes with a 25 per cent discount for MakeMyTrip, when users book domestic hotels, and free customisable prints/20 per cent discount on purchases made via Picsdream Moments & Memories.

Nokia 6 (2018), part of Google’s Android one program, features a 5.5-inch FHD IPS LCD display. This phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC. With a 3000mAh battery, Nokia 6 (2018) comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Storage on this phone is expandable up to 128GB through a microSD slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia 6 (2018) has a 16MP rear lens with Zeiss optics, f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash. Also, it sports an 8MP fixed-focus front sensor, also having f/2.0 aperture and Zeiss optics support. Among connectivity options, the Nokia 6 (2018) offers 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio, a type-C USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nokia 6 (2018) comes in three colour combinations: Black/Copper, White/Ivory, and Blue/Gold. It will also be available soon via offline retail stores.

