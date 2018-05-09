Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM sale on Amazon India from May 13: Specifications and features

Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM+64GB storage model sale on Amazon India starts May 13. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM+64GB storage model sale on Amazon India starts May 13.

Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM+64GB storage model has been listed on Amazon India for registrations and the sale for the device starts May 13. Those interested can click on the ‘Notify Me’ option to get updates on when the phone becomes available. Nokia Mobile India previously put out a teaser on Twitter, hinting the new storage variant of Nokia 6 (2018) will be made available in India soon. Though the Amazon page does not mention the price, a report on NokiaPowerUser suggests it will cost Rs 18,999. Nokia 6 (2018) with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage sells at Rs 16,999. It can be purchased from both online and offline platforms.

Nokia 6 (2018) has been listed with several launch offers. For instance, Airtel will be offering Rs 2,000 cashback to Nokia 6 (2018) buyers. Access to Airtel TV will be free till December 31. Those who purchase the smartphone will also get 25 per cent discount on domestic hotels from MakeMyTrip. Other deals include no cost EMI for up to 12 months as well as free customisable prints or 20 per cent off on Picsdream Moments & Memories.

Even the original Nokia 6 was launched in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, which is currently available at Rs 12,999 on Amazon India. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model was launched as well in India and it retails for a price of Rs 16,999. Nokia 6 (2018) can be bought via Nokia Mobile Shop and select offline retailers including Sangeeta, Poorvika, Croma, Big C, and Reliance Digital.

Nokia 6 (2018) is an Android One edition device. It sports a metal unibody design and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. Nokia 6 (2018) comes with a 5.5-inch FHD (1080p) display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone has Zeiss optics, though rear camera is still 16MP. It comes with USB Type-C fast charging support. Nokia 6 (2018) is available in Black/Copper, White/Gold, and Blue/Gold colour variants. Nokia 6 will get Android OS updates for the next two years, since this is an Android One phone. It will also get regular monthly security updates from Google.

