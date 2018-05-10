Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM price in India is Rs 18,999: Launch offers, features and specifications

Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM or Nokia 6.1 will be Amazon exclsuive, price in India is Rs 18,999. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM or Nokia 6.1 will be Amazon exclsuive, price in India is Rs 18,999.

Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM+64GB storage model or Nokia 6.1 price in India is Rs 18,999. Amazon sale for the new storage version starts May 13 and interested users can click on the ‘Notify me’ option to get notified when the device becomes available. Nokia 6 (2018) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999 and it can be purchased from both online and offline platforms. The phone will be available via Nokia Mobile Shop and select offline retailers including Sangeeta, Poorvika, Croma, Big C, and Reliance Digital.

Nokia 6.1 buyers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards will receive 10 per cent cashback. Several other launch offers are listed as well. Airtel will be offering Rs 2,000 cashback as well free access to Airtel TV December 31. Those who buy Nokia 6.1 will also get 25 per cent discount on domestic hotels from MakeMyTrip. Other deals include no cost EMI for up to 12 months as well as free customisable prints or 20 per cent off on Picsdream Moments & Memories. Nokia 6 (2018) is available in Black/Copper, White/Gold, and Blue/Gold colour variants.

Nokia 6.1 specifications and features remain the same as the original Nokia 6 (2018), except for the new storage configuration. The Android One phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with Android OS updates for the next two years as well as regular monthly security updates from Google promised. It comes with a metal unibody design, 5.5-inch FHD (1080p) display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone has a 16MP rear camera with Zeiss optics. It supports a USB Type-C port with fast charging.

