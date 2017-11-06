Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM launched: Flipkart exclusive for a week, price is Rs 13,499

Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM variant has been launched in the India market. The smartphone is Flipkart exclusive for its first sale. Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM variant has been launched in the India market. The smartphone is Flipkart exclusive for its first sale.

Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM has been announced for the Indian market at a price of Rs 13,499. The Nokia 5 will be Flipkart exclusive for a week and it will go on sale from tomorrow, which is November 7. After the first sale, Nokia 5 will also be made available in select retails stores from November 14 onward. Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM will come in two colour options: Matte Black and Tempered Blue.

Like the Nokia 6, which is another mid-range option in the market from HMD Global, Nokia 5 has a full metal-unibody design. In terms of specifications, Nokia 5 is the same phone as the one launched earlier, except with more RAM. The display remains a 5.2-inch IPS LCD one with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

Nokia 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and comes with 16GB on board storage with 128GB microSD card support. The rear camera is 13MP with PDAF and 1.12um pixel size along with f/2.0 aperture. It has a dual tone flash and the front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture as well. Battery on the Nokia 5 is 3000 mAh.

Other features of Nokia 5 are:Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor. It also has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC for sharing, ANT+, Micro USB (USB 2.0), OTG and 3.5 mm audio jack. The phone runs Android Nougat 7.0 with HMD Global saying the phone is Android Oreo ready and it will get the update soon.

“Nokia 5 has already forged a reputation for being a beautifully crafted phone which punches well above its weight. Now we have added more memory so fans can get enhanced performance in the same precision engineered design,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global in a press statement.

